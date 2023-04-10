Grid Hlevel MT5

4.56

MT4 versionValable ZigZag Indicator  | FAQ

The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly.

To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indicator Valable ZigZag on the timeframe H4. It is more difficult to determine the levels, where the market can change, by the indicator, so I suggest the trader to set them manually on the chart in order to enter the market more accurately using orders of averaging.


So, I would like to present you the Grid HLevel Expert Advisor - an Expert Advisor that trades at manually set levels of support and resistance.

ATTENTION!!! The Grid HLevel EA is not fully automatic, but rather semi-automatic. So do not expect that you put it on your account and do nothing, once a day you will have to set new levels for its correct operation.


How to use the Expert Advisor?

First, we set the Expert Advisor on the chart and specify the initial parameters of capital management, trading directions and the initial strategy for opening orders. Next, you should plot a few horizontal support and resistance levels on the chart above and below the current price at the points where the market has stopped or reversed. Every day or week (as you prefer) new levels should be added to the chart, since the price is likely to move away from the current levels, and the Expert Advisor will need new levels to trade.


How to configure the money management parameters?

If you want to set the initial lot for trades manually, you need to set Money Management Fixed lot and set the Fixed lot to the value you want for the initial lot.

If you want the initial lot to be calculated automatically in relation to the balance of your account, set the Money Management parameter to one of the positions, which specifies the level of risk:

  • Minimal risk - initial lot 0.01 for each 5000 of the deposit
  • Medium risk - initial lot 0.01 for each 2500 of the deposit
  • Max Profit - initial lot 0.01 for each 1000 deposits

 

Trading direction and starting strategy.

You can set the trading direction in the Direction of trade parameter, by choosing one from the list:

  • Off - this position should be chosen if you want to stop the EA and there are still open orders in the market. In this case, the Expert Advisor will continue to accompany the orders that are in the market, and after their closing new orders will not open.
  • Buy - this mode allows the Expert Advisor to operate in the BUY direction only. If there is already a grid of SELL orders, the Grid HLevel will continue to work with them until they are closed.
  • Sell - this mode allows the Expert Advisor to operate in the SELL direction only. If there is already a grid of BUY orders, the Grid HLevel will continue to work with them until they are closed.
  • Buy & Sell - the mode, in which the Expert Advisor operates both in the BUY and SELL direction.
  • Auto (Direction Valable ZigZag) - the mode, in which trading direction is set by the Valable ZigZag Indicator

After you have set the trading direction, you should decide on the principle, by which the initial orders will be opened, and it is set by the Grid start strategy parameter:

  • Always in the market - the mode when you will always be in the market. The Grid Hlevel will open new grids of orders as soon as the previous ones have been closed.
  • The direction of the bar - the mode, in which the grid starts only if the previous candle coincides with the trading direction, which was set earlier. And the parameter Timeframe sets the period of the candle, which should be considered by Expert Advisor when making a decision.
  • MACD signal - the mode used by the MACD indicator to receive a signal to open. It takes into account the signals of the MACD indicator, which coincide with the trading direction, which was set earlier.
  • Levels on the chart - the mode in which trades are opened when the price touches the support or resistance level that you set earlier. The opening occurs on a rebound of the price from the level, taking into account the direction of trade, which was set before.

 

Additional parameters.

Apart from the basic parameters, the Grid Hlevel Expert Advisor has additional parameters, which help to create a correct grid of orders:

  • Minimum distance between grid orders - this parameter controls the minimum distance between the averaging orders, in order to avoid opening trades very often, if levels are suddenly set close to each other.
  • Maximum number of grid orders - sets the maximum number of grid orders to prevent the Expert Advisor from opening many orders and showing a large drawdown.
  • Do not open a grid order on one candle - a very useful filter, which does not allow the Grid Hlevel to open many orders at a sharp price movement. If you set it in the position "true", then the Expert Advisor will open only one order on one candle.
Also, the Expert Advisor has a function for setting the size of TakeProfit, trailing stop and settings of the indicators, which are used by the Expert Advisor.

IMPORTANT!!! When downloading and testing the advisor in the strategy tester, please check the "Visualization" box and add the horizontal support and resistance levels to the chart during the testing process.

The "correct" trading using the averaging grid will give you the opportunity to get a stable profit from trading, and the Grid Hlevel Expert Advisor will help to do this automatically and will free up your time.


I'm Sergei Ermolov, subscribe to my updates!

Reviews 40
Neon_1117
38
Neon_1117 2024.10.27 19:55 
 

Вечер добрый . Сергей спасибо за качественный продукт. есть пара вопросов по работе советника 1. при выставлении окончания торговли по времени трейдинг стоп тайм по ходу сетка на усреднение при условии что ордера в рынки перестает работать (по логике вроде как должна доусреднятся и закрываться) 2. Ред лайнс настройка нет описания как ее вставлять в торговлю заранне спасибо за любой ответ )))

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.24 03:47 
 

well

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.06.28 09:56 
 

Lo estoy probando... Seguiré publicando resultados

Recommended products
Mmaa
Mohamed Mostafa Ali Ali
Experts
Mmaa Pro EA – Professional Bitcoin Trading Robot Tested & Verified on Exness – Time Range Breakout Strategy with Full Automation A specialized expert advisor built exclusively for Bitcoin. It identifies your chosen time range, tracks the highest and lowest prices, then places pending orders with precision on breakout or reversal. Advanced capital protection and instant execution. Features Included in This Version: Selectable breakout or reversal strategy. Multi-mode stop loss and take profi
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
Experts
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4 (13)
Experts
The strategy is based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator, confirmed by ADX indicator. The trade signals: Buy: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average, the moving average increases at the current and last completed bars. Sell: closing price of the last completed bar is lower than moving average, the moving average decreases at the current and last completed bars. To filter the false signal, it checks the trend power (ADX>ADXmin) and trend direction usin
FREE
Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
Fully autonomous neural network Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Features real-time dynamic Self-Learning based on closed trades and a unique interactive AI training progress bar directly on your chart! Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD is a next-generation, high-tech trading robot engineered specifically for the highly volatile Gold market. The core of the EA utilizes a single-layer perceptron mathematical model paired with a Hyperbolic Tangent (MathTanh) activation function. The network is co
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.27 (26)
Experts
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Ironclad
Vadodariya Bhargavkumar Punabhai
Experts
ironclad is a powerful automated trading system designed to execute trades based on dynamic price levels. The EA is optimized for smooth and controlled trading with built-in risk protection and profit management. The strategy focuses on level-based market movement and automatic trade execution, helping traders reduce emotional trading and maintain consistency. Main Features • Fully automated trading system • Level-based trade execution • Smart lot management system • Target profit auto close • M
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Adx rsi orion
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
Cyber Grid BB XAU Edition MT5
Jonathan Fernandes Xavier Da Silva
Experts
Cyber Grid BB — XAUUSD H1 Edition FREE Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands and Intelligent Grid Management Hello, trader! If you are looking for a free Expert Advisor to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, Cyber Grid BB was built specifically for that purpose. This EA combines Bollinger Bands volatility analysis with an intelligent grid management system, creating an automated strategy optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Cyber Grid BB is part of the ForexDexsters family of a
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
MACD LevelTrader MT5
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
FREE
BB EA Strategy V5 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid
Adi Prasetiyo
Experts
BB Strategy V5.01 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Expert Advisor BB Strategy V5.01 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands mean-reversion trading, percentage-based grid management, advanced entry filtering, and intelligent risk control. The EA is designed to identify temporary market overextensions and capture high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out low-quality entries that often occur during strong trending conditions. Unlike traditio
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Universal Breakout MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (49)
Experts
Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity. You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade. Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >> Download Session Breakout PRO Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603 Session Breakout PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management, and
FREE
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
True RSI Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts. RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing o
FREE
Valable ZigZag MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.63 (19)
Indicators
Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
FREE
Easy Lot Calculator
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT5. Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time. Why Easy Lot Calculator? Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions. The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface. With Easy Lot
FREE
MTF Trend MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MTF Trend – A simple trend direction indicator across 3 timeframes. You open a chart and are not sure whether the market direction is aligned across different timeframes. MTF Trend shows it instantly — 3 arrows, 3 timeframes, one answer: are you trading with the trend or against it? Trend direction at a glance A compact dashboard appears on the chart. Each arrow shows the trend direction on its corresponding timeframe. Trend direction is determined using market structure: HH + HL → uptrend LH +
FREE
Full Fractals MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.77 (22)
Indicators
Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart : dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter. As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually. Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded. The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation. Used in live trading to identify ma
FREE
Session Breakout PRO MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Session Breakout PRO is a professional Breakout EA designed for automated Forex trading and built around the classic Session Breakout strategy. The EA supports multiple trading sessions, including the London Breakout and Asian Session Breakout, and combines advanced signal filtering, adaptive risk management, and modern risk-control tools. Its flexible configuration system allows traders to adapt the strategy to different currency pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments, as
Universal Breakout
Sergey Ermolov
4.58 (38)
Experts
Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity. You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade. Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >>   Download Session Breakout PRO Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603 Session Breakout PRO  is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management
FREE
True MACD Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
True RSI Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts. RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing o
FREE
MTF Trend
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
MTF Trend – A simple trend direction indicator across 3 timeframes. You open a chart and are not sure whether the market direction is aligned across different timeframes. MTF Trend shows it instantly — 3 arrows, 3 timeframes, one answer: are you trading with the trend or against it? Trend direction at a glance A compact dashboard appears on the chart. Each arrow shows the trend direction on its corresponding timeframe. Trend direction is determined using market structure: HH + HL → uptrend LH +
FREE
Session Breakout PRO
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Session Breakout PRO is a professional Breakout EA designed for automated Forex trading and built around the classic Session Breakout strategy. The EA supports multiple trading sessions, including the London Breakout and Asian Session Breakout, and combines advanced signal filtering, adaptive risk management, and modern risk-control tools. Its flexible configuration system allows traders to adapt the strategy to different currency pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments, as
True Stochastic Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
FREE
Universal Box MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
MT4 version   |  FAQ  |   EA Universal Breakout   Universal Box   plots   price ranges   on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator. The indicator is set by default to mark   Asian, European and American trading session   ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices fo
FREE
Valable ZigZag
Sergey Ermolov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
FREE
Easy Lot Calculator MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT4. Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time. Why Easy Lot Calculator? Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions. The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface. With Easy Lot
FREE
True MACD Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that
FREE
True Stochastic Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
FREE
Full Fractals
Sergey Ermolov
4.45 (11)
Indicators
Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart : dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter. As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually. Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded. The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation. Used in live trading to identify ma
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Universal Box
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MT5 version |  FAQ  | EA Universal Breakout   Universal Box plots price ranges on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator. The indicator is set by default to mark Asian, European and American trading session ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices for that period.
FREE
Prop Drawdown Dashboard
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Prop Drawdown Dashboard — full real-time visibility into your prop challenge account All critical account information — in one panel and updated in real time: current drawdown, challenge progress, and how close you are to critical limits . 10 built-in prop firm presets: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext , and others. Simply select the firm — all limits and timezone settings are loaded automatically . No more violations caused by incorrect trading day reset times. The indicator automatically
FREE
MiloBot PRO MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.8 (5)
Experts
MiloBot PRO  is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the  author's strategy  which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’  real accounts totaling more than  100 000 USD . The MiloBot Pro’s advanced  algorithmic strategy  gives everyone the opportunity to earn the stable profit every month.  Copyrighted indicators   help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points. Сheck out the l
Panther Trade Scenario
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Panther Trade Scenario — displays a clear trade scenario directly on the chart. The indicator removes the main problem in trading — uncertainty at the moment you need to act. Instead of trying to guess the best timing, you see exactly: where to enter, where to limit risk, and where to take profit.   Why most trading mistakes happen at the entry The problem is not that you don’t understand the market. In most cases, it looks like this: you see the move, understand the direction, but at the moment
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (25)
Experts
MT5 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator   |   FAQ The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indi
FREE
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Trend Monitor VZ
Sergey Ermolov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
Filter:
Dac Quang Nguyen
125
Dac Quang Nguyen 2025.05.19 13:10 
 

Seller do not answer my question .

Sapun34rf
14
Sapun34rf 2024.11.15 14:44 
 

Добрый день! Спасибо за шикарный советник. На демке работает отлично. Очень хочется на истории его "погонять", но не могу разобраться, как это сделать... Как выставить графические объекты на график визуализатора в MT5? Я уже и при помощи шаблона пытался это сделать, но линии тогда не перемещаются мышью. Может быть, горячая клавиша какая-то есть, чтобы вызвать объект "Горизонтальная линия"?

Neon_1117
38
Neon_1117 2024.10.27 19:55 
 

Вечер добрый . Сергей спасибо за качественный продукт. есть пара вопросов по работе советника 1. при выставлении окончания торговли по времени трейдинг стоп тайм по ходу сетка на усреднение при условии что ордера в рынки перестает работать (по логике вроде как должна доусреднятся и закрываться) 2. Ред лайнс настройка нет описания как ее вставлять в торговлю заранне спасибо за любой ответ )))

AnanyaKongsak
67
AnanyaKongsak 2024.07.29 03:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.24 03:47 
 

well

nisha
156
nisha 2024.06.29 18:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.06.28 09:56 
 

Lo estoy probando... Seguiré publicando resultados

Josue Roberto Licea Santiago
149
Josue Roberto Licea Santiago 2024.05.08 04:56 
 

i have been trying and it doesnt do anything

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:48 
 

not bad

reginacheli
54
reginacheli 2024.04.11 22:42 
 

Estoy probándolo me gusta la estrategia. El ajuste es muy fino, en una caída brusca puedes perder la cuenta. Sigo afinando Gracias

kai6ka
15
kai6ka 2024.03.15 03:51 
 

On demo it showed very good results. Absolutely amazing ! But for real account Please, advise me about :

-Trading start time and Trading stop time,what should I write in the settings if I want it to be permanent and there is no hour limit?

- Direction of trade-Auto or Buy&Sell ?

Thank you

Gert van Bruggen
37
Gert van Bruggen 2024.03.06 20:53 
 

Hi, I've been using and testing it for a few weeks now. I had some problems adjusting it because it does not have a stop-loss (SL) built-in, but I did find a workaround for that. However, I'm really happy with it. The only thing I would like to know is what news service it is using to determine when to stop trading. I hope it is based on the ForexFactory agenda. I would like to know that and if it is possible to change it somewhere if it is something different. Thanks!

Ian Thomson
886
Ian Thomson 2024.02.27 17:58 
 

Been running Grid Hlevel on demo for 3 weeks now. Profits are great and drawdown is virtually zero. Great EA, many thanks for making it available to us.

meltem yarıcı
19
meltem yarıcı 2024.02.12 21:41 
 

Thank you, the tests were very successful.

Lina Bataglia
41
Lina Bataglia 2023.12.26 19:13 
 

Excelent EA.

oitv86111870120
48
oitv86111870120 2023.12.02 23:27 
 

Hola Sergey, encantado con tu bot, es excepcional. Estoy realizando unas pruebas en indices sínteticos y me gustaría saber si hiciste la posibilidad de que cuando uno seleccione en la opción "direction of trade" por ejemplo solo "sell", se pueda seleccionar en la opción de "grid start strategy" la alternativa de "zig zag". Te agradecería mucho.

Rednaxela55
129
Rednaxela55 2023.11.13 13:44 
 

Hallo, der EA hat im Backtest wunderbare Ergebnisse mit den Standarteinstellungen hinterlassen. Ich habe ihn auf Gold und einige Indices getestet. Jetzt teste ich auf einem Demokonto und er gefällt mir noch immer. Mal sehen wie es sich die nächste Zeit entwickelt. Danke für den EA

pmgpablo7 Montiel Guilabert
86
pmgpablo7 Montiel Guilabert 2023.11.09 17:05 
 

Hola alguien puede dejar la configuración del robot? y también saber par de divisas y timeframe.

Miko
327
Miko 2023.11.01 18:10 
 

fine EA

Torbjoern Brenden
594
Torbjoern Brenden 2023.10.28 22:05 
 

I'm new to backtesting EAs and this was one of the first I tried. My backtesting so far on this EA always end with me blowing up the account. I've tested it on different time ranges ( 1 month to 1 year) and different settings against XAUUSD and EURUSD. My backtesting show that it can create profit for a longer periods of time, but the Drawdawn is too big for my Demo account. I've tested using accounts with $1000 and $10000. I'm not sure what I do wrong. It would be very nice for people to share their successful Setup Files, so I can do some proper testing. I also testet against a Demo account with $1000 on Friday on EURUSD. It produced $5 in a couple of hours and will continue to test in on my Demo account next week.

In the documentation there is a description on how to setup support and resistance levels manually. Unfortunately I dont know how this is done. A better descripbtion would be nice.

I'll revisit this review later if I get better results.

12
Reply to review