Neon Trade EA MT5
- Experts
- Evgeniy Ilin
- Version: 8.7
- Updated: 6 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading
I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year investment strategies.
Use Cases for Neon Trade
- Boosting a small account starting from $300 using aggressive techniques (for those who consider higher risk justified and necessary and are not afraid to take risks)
- Long-term trading for serious, experienced investors who prioritize the safety of their capital and stable performance over extended periods.
- Passing proprietary trading firm challenges (e.g., FTMO, Darwinex). I’ll help you configure everything according to your requirements and explain how to minimize risk and secure funding as quickly as possible.
Key Advantages
|Versatility
|Suitable for any objective and includes numerous auxiliary trading techniques tailored to solve each specific task.
|Multi-Currency Support
|The system was designed as a unique tool that doesn’t care which instrument it trades.
|Dynamic Adaptation
|Continuous updates from my remote servers ensure timely responses to changing market conditions.
|Cloud Computing
|Only a small fraction of computations occur on your device; the majority run on powerful remote servers.
|Convenience
|Install on just a single chart—any chart you choose.
|Reliability
|The robot recovers its positions and resumes operation after terminal restarts or other unexpected events. Since it operates on bar-based logic, brief hardware disconnections won’t critically impact trading.
|Risk Control
|Risks are automatically distributed across currency pairs. The system maintains the target profitability ratio and recalculates risk exposure on the fly.
|Drawdown Minimization
|Through hedging, the system reduces drawdowns by trading across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
|Latency Resilience
|The robot executes trades upon the appearance of a new bar, ensuring equal efficiency on both demo and live accounts.
|Scalability & Extensibility
|Thanks to its unique client-server architecture, the system can scale machine learning capacity and trade virtually any instrument with unmatched quality.
|Flexibility
|Extensive configuration options: select currency pairs, operating modes, and trade directions (long/short).
Recommendations
- Optimal deposit: from $300 (larger deposits yield better results, though this is not mandatory)
- Account type: hedging (required due to simultaneous multi-currency trading across multiple timeframes)
- Brokers: any reputable broker such as RoboForex or IC Markets (prefer those with lower swaps and spreads)
- Setup preparation: always message me privately before launch—I’ll help you configure everything correctly according to your goals for optimal performance.
How It Works — in Simple Terms
Pillar 1: Computations on Remote Servers
The main task of any trading robot is to predict future price movements. The profitability of trades depends directly on the quality of these predictions. Most robots using machine learning operate on an outdated principle: all computations happen directly on the VPS, where trading and data processing occur simultaneously. This creates two problems:
- It limits machine learning capabilities.
- It degrades trading quality due to VPS load.
My approach is different:
- All computations are offloaded to separate, powerful servers.
- MetaTrader handles only trading—not calculations—because that's what it was designed for.
The robot periodically downloads fresh optimizations from the server and updates its settings "on the fly." This approach delivers two key advantages:
- Continuously increasing computational power, meaning the robot trades with ever-improving quality.
- Enables full multi-currency training, which other robots cannot achieve due to technical limitations.
Pillar 2: Diversification
Diversification is one of the most powerful methods for enhancing trading stability. It allows you to:
- Smooth the equity curve.
- Reduce drawdowns.
- Safely increase trade frequency.
Most robots trade only one or a few pre-defined currency pairs. Such "diversification" is minimal and provides almost no benefit. My robot easily solves this issue:
- It trades all currency pairs simultaneously, maximizing the diversification effect.
- It automatically allocates trade volumes so each pair contributes evenly.
This eliminates situations where all risk is concentrated on a single instrument. The allocation system works fully automatically.
Pillar 3: Portfolio Trading and Additional Modes
When we distribute trading volumes across many currency pairs and timeframes, we gain the ability to apply portfolio effects—something akin to "fine-tuning" the strategy. This means precisely the following:
- We can enhance hedging by considering the composition of currencies within trading instruments.
- We can amplify or, conversely, offset the influence of individual currencies.
- We can activate additional trading modes.
These modes include:
- Martingale.
- Averaging.
- Long-term position holding.
- Trading on positive swaps.
- Advanced filters.
When trading a large number of currency pairs simultaneously, these approaches become significantly safer because risks are spread across the entire portfolio. All additional modes are described in the available documentation. The link to it can be found at the very beginning.