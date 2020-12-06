Channels Pro MT5

This indicator determines the channels along which prices move on the trading history. There are many trading strategies that rely on channel trading on a channel breakout. This indicator can draw price channels by reading information from several timeframes at once (from the current, from the second and third). You can customize the color and thickness of the lines for each timeframe. Also, you can set a different distance between highs and lows to draw channels or lines. There is also a simple version of the indicator, with fewer features and settings, but it is better to use the Pro version, since it not only supports multiple timeframes, but also the ability to set an alert for a breakout of the channel lines (the alert will be triggered when the last closed candlestick touches, or passes through one or more channel lines).

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