Forecast Effective
- Experts
-
Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Forecast Effective bot works using levels that are formed by the price itself. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable system is obtained. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts.
Bot parameters
- Type Filling - order execution policy (select for your broker).
- Magic is a magic number.
- Work TF - the timeframe on which the bot is running.
- BackBars - sets the first bar from the price range that the indicator sees.
- BackBackBars - sets the number of bars from the price interval that the indicator sees.
- PeakLevel - helps to adjust the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
- Diffraction - additional setting of the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
- Global Work TF - the timeframe on which the bot is running.
- Global BackBars - sets the first bar from the price range that the indicator sees.
- Global BackBackBars - sets the number of bars from the price interval that the indicator sees.
- Global PeakLevel - helps to adjust the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
- Global Diffraction - additional setting of the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
- Max Spread - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.
- Volume - lot size for entering the market.
- On Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.
- PercentRisk - the deposit against which the lot is calculated.
- Stop Loss - stop loss.
- Take Profit - take profit.
- Start - the beginning of the trailing stop.
- Stop - pulling up the trailing stop.