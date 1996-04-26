Naomi Binary Options

The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unprofitable, it is worth concluding a deal in the same direction on the next candle with the same lot or more (use 1 knee of martingale but not more)

When testing the indicator, 70-80% of correct transactions were obtained using the above method, the profitability increases, but 70-80% of transactions.

