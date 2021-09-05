✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75011
✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812
✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813
Please read this installation & user guide, before you use your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5. Most of your questions and issues will be answered in this guide, but if you still need support I am always happy to help you.
Profile page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
Email: info@juvenille-emperor.com
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide
Average Directional Movement Index Settings
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Use ADX for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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ADX Period: The period of the indicator.
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ADX Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.
Commodity Channel Index Settings
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Use CCI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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CCI Period: The period of the indicator.
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CCI Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.
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CCI Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).
Heiken Ashi Settings
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Use Heiken Ashi for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation. Classic Heiken Ashi candles are used in Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5.
Moving Average Settings
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Use MA for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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MA Period: The period of the indicator.
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MA Shift: The shift of the indicator.
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MA Method: The method of the indicator.
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MA Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.
MACD Settings
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Use MACD for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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MACD Fast EMA: The Fast Exponential Moving Average of the MACD indicator.
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MACD Slow EMA: The Slow Exponential Moving Average of the MACD indicator.
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MACD SMA: The Smoothed Moving Average of the MACD indicator.
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MACD Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.
Relative Vigor Index Settings
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Use RVI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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RVI Period: The period of the indicator.
Relative Strength Index Settings
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Use RSI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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RSI Strategy: RSI Crossing/RSI Smooth. With this setting the user selects which RSI indicator strategy will be used for the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.
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RSI Period: The period of the indicator.
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RSI Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.
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RSI Crossing Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal for the RSI Crossing strategy. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).
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RSI Smooth Period: The period of the RSI Smooth indicator.
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RSI Smooth Fast Period: The fast period of the RSI Smooth indicator.
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RSI Smooth Slow Period: The slow period of the RSI Smooth indicator.
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RSI Smooth Oversold Level: The oversold level of the RSI Smooth indicator, under which the RSI Smooth strategy will give a sell signal.
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RSI Smooth Overbought Level: The overbought level of the RSI Smooth indicator, over which the RSI Smooth strategy will give a buy signal.
Parabolic SAR Settings
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Use PSAR for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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PSAR Step: The step of the indicator.
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PSAR Maximum: The maximum of the indicator.
Stochastic Oscillator Settings
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Use Stochastic for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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Stochastic %K Period: The %K period of the indicator.
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Stochastic %D Period: The %D period of the indicator.
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Stochastic Slowing: The slowing value of the indicator.
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Stochastic Price Field: The price field levels of the indicator.
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Stochastic Method: The method of the indicator.
Williams’ Percent Range Settings
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Use W%R for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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W%R Period: The period of the indicator.
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W%R Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).
EMA Crossing(s) Settings
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Use EMA Crossing for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.
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Use EMA 1: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.
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EMA 1 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 5 by default.
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Use EMA 2: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.
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EMA 2 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 10 by default.
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Use EMA 3: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.
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EMA 3 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 20 by default.
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Use EMA 4: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.
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EMA 4 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 50 by default.
- Indicator Labels: True/false of the option to show or not the names/labels of the indicators that the matrix consists of, on its left side.
- Enable Arrow: True/false of the option to show or not the arrow entry signals and the dot exit signals on the chart.
Alert Settings
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Terminal Alerts: True/false of the option to receive alerts in your MT4/5 terminal for every new Matrix/Arrow signal.
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Push Notification Alerts: True/false of the option to receive push notification alerts in your mobile device for every new Matrix/Arrow signal.
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Email Alerts: True/false of the option to receive email alerts for every new Matrix/Arrow signal.
Indicator Matrix Labels Settings
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ADX Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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CCI Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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Heiken Ashi Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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MA Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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MACD Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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RVI Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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RSI Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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PSAR Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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Stochastic Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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W%R Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
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EMA Crossing Label: The label that will be printed on the left side of the Matrix for this indicator.
Display Settings
- Arrow Size: Sets the size of the buy/sell arrow signals and exit dot signals displayed on the chart.
- Label Font Size: Sets the font size of the indicator labels shown in the subwindow of the indicator.
- Arrow Buy Colour: Defines the colour used for uptrend/buy Matrix Arrow Indicator squares and arrow signals.
- Arrow Sell Colour: Defines the colour used for downtrend/sell Matrix Arrow Indicator squares and arrow signals.
- Arrow Neutral Colour: Defines the colour used during neutral conditions in the Matrix Arrow Indicator squares, when no buy or sell signal is present.
- Label Text Colour: Sets the colour of the indicator labels displayed on the left side of the Matrix Arrow Indicator subwindow.
Troubleshooting: It is strongly advised to put in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Chart >> Max Bars in Chart >> 1000 or a similar low number, because when Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 is attached on a chart, calculates all 10 indicator's attributes over this number of bars/candles and if you have a large number there, like many thousands or millions, it will take more time to update each time.
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010
✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75011
✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812
✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813
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