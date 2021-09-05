Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide

✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726



✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725

✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010



✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75011

✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813

Please read this installation & user guide, before you use your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5. Most of your questions and issues will be answered in this guide, but if you still need support I am always happy to help you.

Use ADX for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

CCI Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).

Use CCI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Use Heiken Ashi for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation. Classic Heiken Ashi candles are used in Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5.

Use MA for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Use MACD for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Use RVI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Use RSI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

RSI Strategy: RSI Crossing/RSI Smooth. With this setting the user selects which RSI indicator strategy will be used for the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

RSI Period: The period of the indicator.

RSI Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

RSI Crossing Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal for the RSI Crossing strategy. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).

RSI Smooth Period: The period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Fast Period: The fast period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Slow Period: The slow period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Oversold Level: The oversold level of the RSI Smooth indicator, under which the RSI Smooth strategy will give a sell signal.