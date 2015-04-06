Genetic algorithm
- Experts
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- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 5
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals
AI learning from history
Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position
Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position
Default trade volume
Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin.
Maximum number of open lots - 20
The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity
Money Management Martingale Multiplier - 1.50
In case of adding - the number of added lots - 5% of the account funds
In case of a decrease - the number of lots to be closed - 3% of the account funds
Default protection
Stop Loss - Not used
Take Profit - Not used
Breakeven - Not used