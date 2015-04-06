Genetic algorithm

Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals

AI learning from history


Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position


Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position


Default trade volume

Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin.


Maximum number of open lots - 20


The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity


Money Management Martingale Multiplier - 1.50


In case of adding - the number of added lots - 5% of the account funds


In case of a decrease - the number of lots to be closed - 3% of the account funds


Default protection

Stop Loss - Not used


Take Profit - Not used


Breakeven - Not used

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Forex Strategy Builder
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Designed for trading on gbpusd  AI learning from history. A signal to buy or sell is received only when all logical conditions are met. Positions are closed or reversed when a new signal arrives, or is set manually. The EA has built-in indicators: Vidya Moving Average MA Oscillator Oscillator of Momentum Oscillator of ATR Oscillator of RSI Oscillator of OBOS Bears Power Donchian channel CCI MA Oscillator Relative Vigor Index Bears Power therefore it is not necessary to have them
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