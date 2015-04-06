Genetic algorithm

Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals

AI learning from history





Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position





Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position





Default trade volume

Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin.





Maximum number of open lots - 20





The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity





Money Management Martingale Multiplier - 1.50





In case of adding - the number of added lots - 5% of the account funds





In case of a decrease - the number of lots to be closed - 3% of the account funds





Default protection

Stop Loss - Not used





Take Profit - Not used





Breakeven - Not used