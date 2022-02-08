Expert Robocode Pro MT4

The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1.

The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs.

The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop.

A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs.

EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
 M5, M15, M30, H1  M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1

Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49615

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account. 
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • Leverage from 1:500 and more.
  • Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 4000 bars in the history ).
  • Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49616#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=27582128
The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:
  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

Pairs and timeframe

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. AUDUSD
  5. GBPAUD
  6. USDCAD
  7. GBPCAD
  8. EURAUD
  9. EURCAD
  10. EURJPY
  11. GBPCHF
  12. GBPNZD 
  13. NZDJPY
  14. CHFJPY
  15. CADJPY
  16. EURNZD
  17. AUDJPY
    Parameters
    • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • AUDJPY - true, use AUDJPY;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading:
        • OFF - all currencies and timeframe are working.
        • TF_For_All_Symbols - several timeframes from all currencies work at the same time.
        • TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately - several timeframes work simultaneously on each currency.
        • Work_Symbols_at_one_Time - several currencies from all currencies work at the same time.
      • Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
      • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
      • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
      • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
      • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
      • Order Comment— Comment to order.
      • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
      • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
        • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
      Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday.

      Intraday trading by time:

      • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
      • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
      • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
      • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

      Operation end time on Friday:

      • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
      • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



      Recommended products
      Ilanis
      Mikhail Sergeev
      4.74 (27)
      Experts
      Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
      Hedging Forex ALASHI
      Mohammed Alashi
      Experts
      Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
      Gold Coin M5
      Andrey Kozak
      2.33 (9)
      Experts
      Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (5)
      Experts
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
      Valeriy Potapov
      Experts
      H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
      BuckWise
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      Vizzion
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
      Gyroscopes
      Nadiya Mirosh
      Experts
      Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
      Expert Grid rsi Pro
      Mykhailo Zakervashevych
      Experts
      General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
      Hedging Be Win
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
      Gold Label
      Tran Thanh Tuyen
      Experts
      Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
      Night Rocker EA
      Sergey Sobakin
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
      TrendLines And Volumes
      Alexander Nikolaev
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
      Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
      Tufan Gocmen
      Experts
      This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
      Expert Smart Trend MT4
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.54 (28)
      Experts
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      Cyclone Intraday MT4
      Mikhail Mitin
      Experts
      How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
      Gold Mephisto
      Huynh Van Cong Luan
      Experts
      Gold Mephisto   – Fully Automated Trading Solution Gold Mephisto   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced,   Gold Mephisto   offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.  
      Bear vs Bull EA MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
      BG Grid Limited
      Boris Gulikov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
      EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
      Sergey Demin
      Experts
      EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk. When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free! Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025) The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below sho
      Hedging The Last
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
      EA Bollinger Bands
      Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
      Experts
      The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
      Smart Trend and Range EA
      Cong Wei Jia
      Experts
      Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
      Diamond Black
      Fanur Galamov
      4 (3)
      Experts
      Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
      Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
      Jet Punch
      Didit Haryadi Saputra
      Experts
      Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
      JBSar EA Robot
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Experts
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
      The king Hedging Forex 2R
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Works for free on a demo account Expert Link https://t.me/hfmq4/34 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False i
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.62 (34)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
      Scalping Robot Pro MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.92 (13)
      Experts
      Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
      Xyron Edge MT4
      Ahmad Sidik
      Experts
      Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
      AW Recovery EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.35 (84)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
      Boring Pips MT4
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      4.6 (15)
      Experts
      Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
      Gold Trade Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      4.61 (23)
      Experts
      LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
      Luna AI PRO
      Profalgo Limited
      4.67 (3)
      Experts
      Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
      Quantum King MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
      Fortune MT4
      Shane Lee
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
      Multi Sniper mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      5 (4)
      Experts
      MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.72 (43)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.67 (15)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.93 (43)
      Experts
      Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
      ToTheMoon MT4
      Daniel Moraes Da Silva
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
      XGen Scalper MT4
      Burak Baltaci
      3 (2)
      Experts
      XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
      Sailing Gold
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
      HFT Prop EA
      Manpreet Singh
      4.93 (257)
      Experts
      HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
      Fortress MT4
      Shane Lee
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
      Market Reversal Alerts EA
      Lee Samson
      4.13 (23)
      Experts
      The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
      Infinity Trader EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (18)
      Experts
      BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
      Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Experts
      PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
      Aurum AI mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.94 (34)
      Experts
      UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
      BB Return mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.89 (18)
      Experts
      BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
      Trend Catcher Exp
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
      Golden Moon Scalper
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      2.8 (5)
      Experts
      Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
      AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
      Achmad Fathoni
      5 (2)
      Experts
      AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
      Quantum Nexus MT4
      Farell Edson Mazarin
      Experts
      Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
      Neuralis Cortoid Gold
      Olivier Nomblot
      Experts
      NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
      Bitcoin Scalp Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (4)
      Experts
      NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
      Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
      Ken Rmah
      Experts
      Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
      More from author
      EA Black Scorpion MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      1 (1)
      Experts
      The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
      Two Dragon for MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
      EA Skynet
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.8 (15)
      Experts
      This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
      Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
      EA Red Dragon MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.7 (10)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
      Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
      Info body and shadow candles
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
      Wolfe waves modified
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
      Trend modified
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
      Expert trend one point
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
      Wolfe waves ultra
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
      EA on waves Woolf
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
      Time close bar
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
      Ultra Breakout
      Ruslan Pishun
      2 (1)
      Experts
      The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
      Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
      Ruslan Pishun
      Utilities
      The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
      EA Alex
      Ruslan Pishun
      1.8 (5)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
      EA Fox
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
      EA Innovative PRO
      Ruslan Pishun
      1 (1)
      Experts
      EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
      EA named Chappie
      Ruslan Pishun
      2 (4)
      Experts
      Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
      EA Two MA
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
      Two Dragon
      Ruslan Pishun
      Indicators
      Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
      EA Red Dragon
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.13 (8)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
      Neon System N1 PRO
      Ruslan Pishun
      1.75 (4)
      Experts
      Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
      EA Black Scorpion
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.88 (8)
      Experts
      The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
      Ultimatum Breakout
      Ruslan Pishun
      2 (10)
      Experts
      Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
      EA Gideon
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
      EA Manager
      Ruslan Pishun
      3 (2)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
      EA Morpheus
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.42 (12)
      Experts
      Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
      EA Super scalper universal
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
      EA Golden scalper Pro
      Ruslan Pishun
      1 (2)
      Experts
      The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review