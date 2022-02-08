Expert Robocode Pro MT4

The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1.

The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs.

The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop.

A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs.

EA uses timeframes: MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 M5, M15, M30, H1 M4, M5, M6, M10, M12 , M15, M20, M30, H1

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49615

Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 4000 bars in the history ).

Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49616#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=27582128



Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices). The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

Pairs and timeframe

EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY AUDUSD GBPAUD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURJPY GBPCHF GBPNZD NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY EURNZD AUDJPY

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

- , use EURUSD; ...

AUDJPY - true , use AUDJPY;

- , use AUDJPY; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading:

OFF - all currencies and timeframe are working.

- all currencies and timeframe are working.



TF_For_All_Symbols - several timeframes from all currencies work at the same time.

- several timeframes from all currencies work at the same time.



TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately - several timeframes work simultaneously on each currency.

- several timeframes work simultaneously on each currency.



Work_Symbols_at_one_Time - several currencies from all currencies work at the same time.

- several currencies from all currencies work at the same time.

Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.

- the number of currencies or timeframes. Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Comment— Comment to order.

Comment to order. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Multi_Currency_BackTest :

: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.

Intraday trading by time:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.

If true, trades at a certain time. Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).







