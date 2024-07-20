Hedging Forex ALASHI

Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points
With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction

At a profit level.


To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/MidoAlashi2


Parameters:


Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers   Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Win_USD : profit is required to close the deals in dollars.

Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.

Loss_USD :  and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of  Loss usd = zero does not work 

multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .

Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false  The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number


Currency:


Updated on expert


  Now you can work on gold with currency pairs


If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold


An extra 0 should be added in front of the Take Profit instead of 20 being 200


If there is only one number after the decimal point of gold


Nothing is added to the Take Profit  it works as it is 20 points


EA technically works on any currency pair


There is a very powerful strategy on gold that I personally use.

Contact me via Telegram to help you with that: https://t.me/MidoAlashi2


Broker link from here :

https://one.exnesstrack.net/a/8kgbt5aqen


Time Frame:


H1 Minute Time frame


Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :


Min Recommended Leverage: 1:1000 or More.


Capital 1000$ Working on Gold


The size of the first lot is 0.01


I have attached a powerful strategy with daily profits of $50 to $100 per day.

The strategy requires a capital of $1000 and a US cent account on the Exness platform. The amount of $100,000 will appear in your trading account.


The reason: because it is a cent account.


The expert will trade on the account and will have strong risk management.


The leverage is preferably 1:2000 or 1: unlimited.




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EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MidoAlashi
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
The expert says to open a trading deal according to the direction of the candle In case of a price reversal, it opens another deal from the candle that closes You can control the amount of the lot size in the reinforcement deal And if you want to start with a capital of $ 100, I advise you to start with a cent account And if the capital is $ 1000, start trading with a normal account For every $ 1000 we trade with, we increase the lot Example: Capital $ 1000 will be a lot of 0.01 Capital $ 20
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