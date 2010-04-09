Pure Directional SMA EA

Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way!

Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences.

Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA
This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your unique trading approach. With multi-timeframe analysis and dynamic filtering, you’re equipped to navigate any market confidently.

How It Works:

  1. Fully Customizable SMA Strategy
    • Analyze Short, Medium, and Long SMAs across the current and higher timeframes.
    • Adjust SMA periods, slopes, and timeframes to match your trading style.
  2. Raw Strategy, Flexible Application
    • The EA doesn’t enforce fixed parameters—it provides the foundation.
    • Optimize and backtest the settings to suit your goals, whether for scalping, swing trading, or long-term trend following.
  3. Dynamic Signal Filtering
    • Trades are filtered based on SMA slopes to ensure only the strongest trends are captured.
    • Avoids noise and consolidations for better signal accuracy.
  4. Precise Entries and Exits
    • Buy Signals: Triggered when price is above all three SMAs with upward slopes across timeframes.
    • Sell Signals: Triggered when price is below all three SMAs with downward slopes across timeframes.
  5. Risk Management at Your Fingertips
    • Customizable Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit ensure you remain in control of risk.
    • Integrated checks for valid lot sizes and sufficient margin protect your capital.

Why You’ll Love Pure Directional SMA EA

  • Empowers You to Customize: Designed for traders who want the freedom to optimize and experiment.
  • Versatile Across Markets: Applicable to any market—forex, indices, commodities, and more.
  • Simple Yet Powerful: Easy to use for beginners, yet versatile enough for experienced traders.
  • Save Time: Automates trade execution, freeing you from manual intervention.

Inputs You Can Optimize:

  • SMA Periods: Short (20), Medium (50), Long (200)—adjust to refine trend signals.
  • Higher Timeframe: Choose the timeframe for trend validation (default: H4).
  • Risk Settings: Configure Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit for your strategy.
  • Signal Slope Filters: Fine-tune to capture only high-probability moves.

Your Investment:
For just $65, you gain access to this raw and adaptable strategy. Shape it your way and watch it transform your trading results.

Ready to take control of your trading?
Visit My Store to purchase today!

With Pure Directional SMA EA, the possibilities are endless. Optimize it, test it, and make it your own!


