Xerxes Quantum Vanguard

 Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System
(Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)

 Conquer Every Market Condition
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it.

Built from the ground up to support multiple asset classes, this EA utilizes a proprietary ATR-based dynamic SL/TP engine. Whether you are trading XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, or even BTCUSD (Bitcoin), Xerxes automatically calibrates its stop loss and take profit targets based on the current asset's unique volatility footprint.

 Advanced Quantum Dashboard
Experience institutional-grade oversight directly on your MT5 charts. The built-in Quantum Dashboard beautifully displays:
-  Real-time Daily Profit: Track today's accumulated gains instantly.
-  Active Market Session: Know exactly who is controlling the market (Asian, London, or New York session).
-  Risk Profile: View your selected institutional risk parameter at a glance.

 Institutional Protections
-  Zero Grid & Zero Martingale: Pure risk management. Every trade has a hard, ATR-calculated Stop Loss.
-  Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves your stop loss to entry price once the trade is sufficiently in profit, locking in a secured trade.
-  Aegis MagicTrail: Our legendary trailing stop system secures profits tick-by-tick as the trend extends.
-  3 Risk Profiles: Easily switch between Secure (1%), Moderate (2%), or Aggressive (5%) risk depending on your prop firm or personal account goals.

---

 Operating Instructions & Optimization
To achieve maximum profit and lowest drawdown, please follow these guidelines:

1. Supported Assets: 
  - Forex: GBPUSD, EURUSD
  - Metals: XAUUSD
  - Crypto: BTCUSD
2. Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) is highly recommended for optimal trade frequency.
3. Minimum Deposit: $100 for Standard Accounts / $5,000+ for Prop Firms.
4. Broker Requirements: ECN Broker with low spreads.

 How to Optimize for God-Tier Results
1. Asset-Specific ATR Calibration: Do not use the exact same ATR multipliers for all pairs. Run a fast optimization on InpATR_SL_Mult (Range: 1.0 to 3.0) and InpATR_TP_Mult (Range: 2.0 to 6.0) for the specific asset you are trading. XAUUSD might need a 1.5/3.0 ratio, while GBPUSD might prefer 1.2/2.5.
2. Risk Management: If you are trading 3 different pairs simultaneously (e.g. XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD), drop the InpRiskMode to Secure (1%)- to prevent over-exposure on a single account.
3. Aegis MagicTrail: Ensure InpUseAegisTrail = true to maximize profits during strong trend breakouts (London/NY overlap).
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