Boom and Crash Plus

1


Join Deriv link on profile>>>



This is new Robot which created by Moving Average...

There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot

1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%.

2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise.

3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended.

4;You can deposit $50  and above.

5;Backtest is real.

6;Use it to trade Boom and Crash 1000 and 500

7;Profit per day is greater than Losses per day


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Sercihan Denizyaran
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Sercihan Denizyaran 2022.03.08 10:15 
 

EA doesn't work as seen on backtests. The spikes cause too many losses as the EA clearly doesnt take into account the new price on spikes on Crash and Boom pairs. Trailing stop doesn't work and causes hyperactive warnings. Author stopped responding after many promises. Not recommended.

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