Boom and Crash Plus

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This is new Robot which created by Moving Average...

There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot

1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%.

2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise.

3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended.

4;You can deposit $50 and above.

5;Backtest is real.

6;Use it to trade Boom and Crash 1000 and 500

7;Profit per day is greater than Losses per day



