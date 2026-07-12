Master Blue Gold

Master Blue Gold EA

Overview

Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order.

It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies.

Main Features

• Designed for XAUUSD

• Optimized for M1 timeframe

• Fixed lot size

• Dynamic Stop-Reverse system

• Automatic trailing pending stop orders

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• One active trade only

• One opposite pending stop order only

• Fully automated operation

Trading Logic

When a Buy position is active, the EA places a Sell Stop order below the current market price at the configured distance.

The pending order follows favorable price movement automatically.

If the market reverses and triggers the pending order, the EA closes the current position and immediately switches to the opposite direction.

The same logic continues automatically, allowing the EA to follow market reversals with only one active position and one opposite pending order.


Default Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M1

• Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

• Reverse Distance: 0.50 USD


Important Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

Recommended Trading Conditions

• Recommended minimum deposit: 250 USD

• Professional (Pro/Raw/ECN) trading account

• Very low spreads

• Fast execution

• Stable VPS connection (recommended)


Support

If you have any questions regarding installation or settings, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.


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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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