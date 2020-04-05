Smart Zone Pro

🚀 Smart Zone Pro

Flexible Zone Trading EA with Optional Hedge & ATR Risk Control

Smart Zone Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for controlled execution, flexible risk management, and adaptive trading.
It supports both conservative single-trade mode and advanced hedge recovery logic.

⚙️ Trading Modes

Single-Trade Mode (Conservative)

  • One position at a time
  • No hedge layering
  • Clean and controlled execution
    👉 Set: MaxOrders = 1

Advanced Hedge Recovery Mode

  • Zone-based hedge structure
  • Step-based position management
  • Optional recovery logic

🧠 Core Logic

The EA operates with a structured workflow:

  • First entry based on selected filters
  • Optional zone-based hedge placement
  • Lot progression control
  • Basket & profit management
  • Drawdown protection

Supports both:

  • Simple single-entry trading
  • Full hedge recovery system

🌟 Main Features

  • Single-trade mode (MaxOrders = 1)
  • Zone-based execution
  • Optional lot progression (martingale-style)
  • ATR-based SL / TP / zone calculation
  • ATR trailing stop
  • Drawdown protection (% & USD)
  • Profit close & partial close
  • Spread, time, and session filters
  • Multi-symbol support (via magic number)
  • Built-in dashboard
  • Manual trading support (BUY1 / SELL1)

🎯 Entry Filters

You can enable/disable filters individually:

  • EMA, CCI, AO
  • ADX, Supertrend
  • TDI, RMI, RSIOMA
  • Nadaraya-Watson
  • FVG (Fair Value Gap)

Can be used as:

  • Simple entry system
  • Trend/momentum filter
  • Multi-confirmation setup

📊 ATR Dynamic Mode

Automatically adjusts to market volatility:

  • Zone distance
  • Take Profit / Stop Loss
  • Trailing logic

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max drawdown (% / USD)
  • Max lot & max positions
  • Spread & session filters
  • Optional recovery control

Each chart runs independently.

📊 Dashboard

On-chart information:

  • Active filters
  • ATR status
  • Open trades
  • Profit (floating & daily)
  • Lot size & drawdown

🖱️ Manual & Auto Trading

Supports both workflows:

  • Fully automated trading
  • Manual entry with EA management
  • BUY1 / SELL1 panel buttons

🎯 Recommended Use

Smart Zone Pro is suitable for traders who:

  • Prefer controlled, low-frequency entries
  • Want optional hedge-based recovery
  • Use ATR for dynamic risk control
  • Combine multiple filters for confirmation

⚙️ Notes

  • Set MaxOrders = 1 to disable hedge
  • Use proper lot sizing
  • Test on demo before live use
  • Use different magic numbers per chart
  • Avoid over-optimization

⚠️ Hedge/martingale features increase risk if used aggressively

⚖️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is designed for structured execution and risk control.
Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user configuration.
Proper risk management is essential.

💼 Support

  • 24/7 support
  • Setup guidance after purchase
  • Ongoing updates

----------------------------------------------------

⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup

For stable performance, the following conditions are recommended:

🏦 Broker

  • ECN / Raw spread broker
  • Low spread and fast execution
  • Stable connection (low latency VPS recommended)

💼 Account Type

  • ECN / Raw / Pro account / Cent Account
  • Hedging mode supported
  • Avoid high spread standard accounts

⏱️ Timeframe

  • Recommended: M5 / M15
  • Can run on other timeframes, but results may vary

📊 Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD)
  • Max spread: ≤ 20–30 points (broker dependent)

⚡ Leverage

  • Recommended: 1:500 or higher
  • Higher leverage allows better margin flexibility for hedge structures

💰 Minimum Balance

  • Single mode: $200 
  • Hedging mode: $100 cent account (=10,000 $cent -> start lot 0.01)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

📖 Setting used in the backtest's screenshots:

- Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M5

- Test period: from 01.01.2026 to 26.04.2026

- Mode: Hedging

- Filters for 1st Entry (enabled): ADX & RSIOMA & CCI

- Zone/SL/TP: manual (800/1200/2000)

- Trailing Stop (enabled): manual (700/100)

➡️ Feel free message me for any questions or getting the set files


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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