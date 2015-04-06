Alliance

The Expert trades with limited StopLoss and TakeProfit, tracking price levels by several indicators.

Then he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or, if possible, with a small loss.

Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

TRADING PAIRS:

I recommend currency pairs: CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.

For proper testing, you need to download the history of currency pairs quotes from the History Center of the terminal.

If the Quality of Modeling is less than 90%, there is no history of testing that was not correct.

Set files for testing and optimization can be taken here Download

I do not recommend betting on all pairs at once!, especially if they are correlated with each other.

It is better to bet first on one tested and optimized pair with a small risk, or a fixed lot, to familiarize yourself with the trading process.

After the trading results are satisfactory, you can add risk and pairs.

TRADING PERIOD: M15

ACCOUNTS: ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread) should be used.

Parameters:

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK - Use risk, % of available fundst
LOT - Use a fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance
COEFFICIENT_LT - The coefficient of increase of the lot
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set loss
MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positions
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
SLIPPAGE - Price slippage
TEMPLATE - Personalization template
FIRST - A convenient template

NONE - Standard Template

The size of TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAX_SPREAD_OPEN is only for average testing, for each currency pair to select separately!

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.




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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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Observer
Elena Lukanina
Experts
The Expert is completely autonomous. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. Tracking price levels in a calm market by several indicators, opens positions with a small fixed StopLoss monitors the indicator levels until they close with a positive or, if possible, with a small loss. Using the variable TRAWL_LOSSES, there will be fewer unprofitable positions that have reached StopLoss, but profitability will also fall. Using a Swap filter, you can avoid
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