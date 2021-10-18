Signal Ultimatum

The tool is quite simple to set up and use. The best options are set by default The tool was developed for the forex market The tool is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders and will be a great addition to your trading system or will become the basis for it the tool uses support and maintenance levels in its algorithm This is our own strategy and unique development signals up arrow buy down arrow sale recommended for use on timeframes from m 30 you can trade from signal to signal pay attention to the transaction no more than 2% of the deposit

the tool continues to be improved and will get better and better



