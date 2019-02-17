Powerfull Scalper

This product is optimally used for scalping. It is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.

It works by analyzing dynamic support and resistance, and is based on the Ichimoku Indicator variables which is know to be the most consistent & holistic indicator out there.

Settings can also be adjusted to suite the market conditions. -> can be adjusted for longer term trades

Works on almost all the pairs (not recommended for pairs with NZD).

Works well on all the time frame , up to the 1 hour time frame (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H). More than the 1 hour time frame, success rate gets lower.

Does not repaint.

Follows the trend.

Easy to follow.

Please download the external customized ichimoku ex4 support file for this indicator (Free), it needs this file to calculate the signals, otherwise arrows will not show. You don't have to put this support indicator on the chart, just make sure it is in your Indicator folder.

Download link:



https://www.dropbox.com/s/cul7p9x6ol300oe/Ichimoku_GSP.ex4?dl=0





Always make sure you use your stop loss like you would using any other Indicator. If you happen to lose a trade, it probably means that the trend wave have ended and that a reversal is coming. This means that the probability of your next trade to succeed is extremely high.





Enough said, join the Garuda flock now and let the results speak for itself!

Check out my short vid for more about the Garuda Scalper:



