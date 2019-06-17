Milch Cow Hedge

MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again.

We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD

Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account

Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order and manual close

You can also close all open positions with the one click, Stop the expert's work and restart

  • Currency: EA works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD
  • Operating Time-frame: EA works on any Time frame, All period
  • Minimum recommended amount and Leverage: Min Leverage: 1:100, Deposit: 65000 USD - lot 0.1, 6500 USD - lot 0.01, 650 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or Equivalent amount
  • Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points

No Specific brokerage but it's highly recommended to open account with ECN broker

More information available upon request on the comments Tab


Parameters

  • Lots – Set the size of the fixed lot
  • StepPoint - Step between hedge in points;
  • ChangeStepAfter - It means increasing the distance between the hedge Every certain number of orders. 20 Means Add one pip every twenty orders, 100 Means the distance between the orders is fixed not add pip;
  • Win_Currency - Take profit in Currency, will close all open positions of Currency;
  • Win_ All_Currencies - Take profit in all orders, will close all open positions;
  • SaveAcount- Save balance to trading;
  • Start_Hour - Time to start trading;
  • End_Hour - Time to stop trading;
  • Autochoselot - Apply enable / disable auto chose lot;
  • Autoclosedaily - Apply enable / disable auto close order daily;
  • Click s or S - Directly trading open Sell order and manual close
  • Click b or B - Directly trading open Buy order and manual close;
  • Click Trade ON - Apply enable / disable EA;
  • Click Sell Only - Allow Sell orders only;
  • Click Buy Only - Allow buy orders only;
  • Click Close All Sell - Close all Sell orders;
  • Click Close All Buy - Close all Buy orders;
  • Click Close All Trade - Close all orders;
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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
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Full Dashboard EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for down The values of the main indicators and the cor
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Milch Cow Japanese Candles EA "is a tool designed to trade according to Japanese candlestick patterns. The expert deals with 34 bullish patterns and 34 bearish patterns According to the opinions of forex Advisors , Expert categorize patterns into optimistic patterns of high, medium and low confidence The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern square Upon discovering the pattern, the expert displays the acronym for the pattern below or above the last
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Milch Cow Scalping-5M EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and  5 strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart for  scalp trading  at 5 minute frame  It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for
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Milch Cow Multi-currency EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and all metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart Generate buy and sell signals from more than  indicator of your choice It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color
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Milch Cow News  EA  "is a  a tool designed to let you trade the time of the news This tool enables you to select the currencies you want to trade on or disable at the time of the news from 28 currency pairs available in one chart by clicking on the currency circle (green: enable - red: disable) The expert displays the economic calendar from the FxStreet.com  website  You can enable or disable trading on high impact, medium, low, anonymous, speech and report events by filtering by clicking on th
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