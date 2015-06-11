It is CCI indicator with very smooth and noiseless movement that calculates four levels of buy, sell, overbought and oversold dynamically. Professional traders know well that level of 100, 200 or -100 and -200 are not always right and need fine adjustments. This indicator calculates those levels dynamically by using mathematics and statistic methods in addition to shows divergence between indicator and price. Like original CCI, for best result you have better to set proper value for CCI period based on market movement and time-cycles.



Smoothed to filter the noises you see on CCI caused by market volatility. Non-Lagging averaging algorithm with digital signal processing to filter the noises. Intelligent to dynamically calculate real CCI buy and overbought in addition to sell and oversold levels. Divergence detection between price and indicator.

Draw arrows and provide signals when CCI leaves/enters Buy/Sell or Overbought/Oversold areas. Safe Signaling to provide signal according to main trend not against of it. Alert and Push notification.





MQL Programmers note

Buffer0 is "Intelligent CCI".

Buffer1 is "Original CCI".

Buffer2 is "Overbought level".

Buffer3 is "Oversold level".

Buffer4 is "Buy level".

Buffer5 is "Sell level".

Buffer6 is "Signals".





Inputs

CCI Period : like the original CCI.

: like the original CCI. For how many bars calculate levels : number of bars for drawing sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels. Due to required high computing and statistic calculation, do not set it to a large value.

: number of bars for drawing sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels. Due to required high computing and statistic calculation, do not set it to a large value. CCI smoothing level : smooth the CCI moves as a superior non-lagging and non-overshooting Moving Average.

: smooth the CCI moves as a superior non-lagging and non-overshooting Moving Average. Depth of used candles for mathematics : To select the depth of history of candles used in dynamic calculation of sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels.

: To select the depth of history of candles used in dynamic calculation of sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels. Show original CCI : enable drawing the original CCI simultaneously with Smoothed CCI.

: enable drawing the original CCI simultaneously with Smoothed CCI. Type of signal : Type of signals are "leave buy/sell area", "enter buy/sell area", "leave overbought/oversold area" and "enter overbought/oversold area".

: Type of signals are "leave buy/sell area", "enter buy/sell area", "leave overbought/oversold area" and "enter overbought/oversold area". Trend oriented signalling : To filter the signals against the main trend.

: To filter the signals against the main trend. Show divergence: show possible divergence over the indicator.

show possible divergence over the indicator. Alert for signals : Enable/Disable alerting in case of Buy or Sell signal.

: Enable/Disable alerting in case of Buy or Sell signal. Notification for signals : Enable/Disable push notification message over you mobile handset in case of Buy or Sell signal.

: Enable/Disable push notification message over you mobile handset in case of Buy or Sell signal. Indicator drawing mode : Select type of Indicator to draw as a histogram or a line.

: Select type of Indicator to draw as a histogram or a line. Buy signal color: Select color of plotted arrow in the chart

Select color of plotted arrow in the chart Sell signal color: Select color of plotted arrow in the chart

Select color of plotted arrow in the chart Size of signal bullet: Size of plotted arrow in the chart

Size of plotted arrow in the chart Sell signal arrow code

Buy signal arrow code





