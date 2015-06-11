Intelligent CCI

4.2

It is CCI indicator with very smooth and noiseless movement that calculates four levels of buy, sell, overbought and oversold dynamically. Professional traders know well that level of 100, 200 or -100 and -200 are not always right and need fine adjustments. This indicator calculates those levels dynamically by using mathematics and statistic methods in addition to shows divergence between indicator and price. Like original CCI, for best result you have better to set proper value for CCI period based on market movement and time-cycles.

Promotional price is 49 $ for limited time and then it will return to normal price of 69 $. Please give a review, this will help me to improve and provide updated version.

  1. Smoothed to filter the noises you see on CCI caused by market volatility.
  2. Non-Lagging averaging algorithm with digital signal processing to filter the noises.
  3. Intelligent to dynamically calculate real CCI buy and overbought in addition to sell and oversold levels.
  4. Divergence detection between price and indicator.
  5. Draw arrows and provide signals when CCI leaves/enters Buy/Sell or Overbought/Oversold areas.
  6. Safe Signaling to provide signal according to main trend not against of it.
  7. Alert and Push notification.


MQL Programmers note

  • Buffer0 is "Intelligent CCI".
  • Buffer1 is "Original CCI".
  • Buffer2 is "Overbought level".
  • Buffer3 is "Oversold level".
  • Buffer4 is "Buy level".
  • Buffer5 is "Sell level".
  • Buffer6 is "Signals".


Inputs

  • CCI Period: like the original CCI.
  • For how many bars calculate levels: number of bars for drawing sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels. Due to required high computing and statistic calculation, do not set it to a large value.
  • CCI smoothing level: smooth the CCI moves as a superior non-lagging and non-overshooting Moving Average.
  • Depth of used candles for mathematics: To select the depth of history of candles used in dynamic calculation of sell/buy and overbought/oversold levels.
  • Show original CCI: enable drawing the original CCI simultaneously with Smoothed CCI.
  • Type of signal: Type of signals are "leave buy/sell area", "enter buy/sell area", "leave overbought/oversold area" and "enter overbought/oversold area".
  • Trend oriented signalling: To filter the signals against the main trend.
  • Show divergence: show possible divergence over the indicator.
  • Alert for signals: Enable/Disable alerting in case of Buy or Sell signal.
  • Notification for signals: Enable/Disable push notification message over you mobile handset in case of Buy or Sell signal.
  • Indicator drawing mode: Select type of Indicator to draw as a histogram or a line.
  • Buy signal color: Select color of plotted arrow in the chart
  • Sell signal color: Select color of plotted arrow in the chart
  • Size of signal bullet: Size of plotted arrow in the chart
  • Sell signal arrow code
  • Buy signal arrow code


Reviews 8
Geowahaha
123
Geowahaha 2018.11.20 01:59 
 

My team are success trading by CCI and Intelligent CCI make it more easy. They are using Intelligent CCI . High Recommended for CCI traders. Appreciate Yasser for quick and great service mind supported.

LegendStatus
247
LegendStatus 2018.09.14 17:22 
 

As probably everyone who reads this has done, I too have looked for a predictive indicator throughout the market. This is the first and only indicator I've ever seen that is actually predictive, and will accurately tell you when and where the momentum will change.

Having said that, in the market we know there are divergences from what SHOULD happen vs. what ACTUALLY happens. The market movers push further into a direction past where the market is over sold/bought, with the intention of blowing out stops, everyone should know this. This indicator clearly shows where the market SHOULD go, and has pretty incredible accuracy. Worth the investment.

Vladislav Golovin
2040
Vladislav Golovin 2018.08.19 12:32 
 

Interesting indicator. I can see the potential. It's more flexible than competing CCI indicators, but user needs to test different settings (which is pretty easy to do in the MT4 tester).

My main wish is to be able to make the signal dots/arrows bigger :)

8601567
789
8601567 2021.01.07 22:29 
 

Just another indicator you can get for free, but it has more pretty lines. It continues to show overbought conditions on my NZDUSD 4h, but does not always reflect the true conditions. I am not sure how it should be 50 dollars from my experiences??

ian eppel
160
ian eppel 2020.11.25 12:25 
 

very good indicator!!

rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2020.10.05 00:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Geowahaha
123
Geowahaha 2018.11.20 01:59 
 

My team are success trading by CCI and Intelligent CCI make it more easy. They are using Intelligent CCI . High Recommended for CCI traders. Appreciate Yasser for quick and great service mind supported.

LegendStatus
247
LegendStatus 2018.09.14 17:22 
 

As probably everyone who reads this has done, I too have looked for a predictive indicator throughout the market. This is the first and only indicator I've ever seen that is actually predictive, and will accurately tell you when and where the momentum will change.

Having said that, in the market we know there are divergences from what SHOULD happen vs. what ACTUALLY happens. The market movers push further into a direction past where the market is over sold/bought, with the intention of blowing out stops, everyone should know this. This indicator clearly shows where the market SHOULD go, and has pretty incredible accuracy. Worth the investment.

Vladislav Golovin
2040
Vladislav Golovin 2018.08.19 12:32 
 

Interesting indicator. I can see the potential. It's more flexible than competing CCI indicators, but user needs to test different settings (which is pretty easy to do in the MT4 tester).

My main wish is to be able to make the signal dots/arrows bigger :)

Berk Turker
415
Berk Turker 2017.07.21 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ulrich Eiler
86
Ulrich Eiler 2017.01.21 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

