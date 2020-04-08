Jacket is an arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. Tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Works only at open prices. Therefore, it is reliable and without redrawing. This indicator uses its algorithms to analyze previous periods and predict further market behavior. It is based on the calculation of levels with a certain period, which allows you to more accurately assess the situation. Often, signals that go in the wrong direction are compensated for on the subsequent signal. With signals, everything is simple - the blue arrow is directed upward and predicts further price growth, the red arrow pointing downward suggests a further fall in price. You need to react to the first signal, the next signal for the reaction should be the opposite. I fix your attention - the indicator without redrawing on the zero candlestick.