Heishi Forex Expert Advisor

  • Experts
  • Rene Schulthess
    Rene Schulthess

    Rene Schulthess

    Electronic engineer with a weakness for trading. It's hard to find reliable EA's on the Market, so I started to learn programming MQL 4 myself. Developing now own products. Check it out and comment.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 8 October 2020
  • Activations: 10


***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   
***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***  

  • Just try it, in use by myself!
  • USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)           
  • 5 MIN FRAME ONLY
  • DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE READY FOR USE           
  • DESIGNED FOR  EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests   

  • The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors and values.
  • Winning trades will be managed traditionally with adjustable Break Even and Trailing Options, as well as the DYNAMIC TAKE PROFIT function, which optimizes Exit Points.
  • Losing trades are recovered with a sophisticated algorithm, additional orders in variable and well calculated distances and lot sizes will be opened, so that the operations end up with profit. Number of recovering operations is adjustable, please backtest with your trading environment before going live.
  • You are in charge of the risk, you define a maximum loss (absolute amount in Currency) the EA will close the positions, OR if set in the options, open an hedging, equalizing trade, freezing the loss. The EA will then remove itself and your manual intervention is possible, so still profit is possible. Like with every EA there is a certain risk, but you are in charge of defining your max Loss, with regard to your equitiy. With the equalizing option set to true, you still can save the trades then manually, e.g. when a strong trend continues.

  • Note: Recommended equity ca. 1000 CHF/EUR/USD/GBP per 0.01 lot to have room to compensate drawdowns successfully, but then delivering nice and steady profits. Check your spread vs backtest spread, high spread will alter the results.
  • There are many Alerts & Notifications implemented: 
  • ORDER OPENED        TRADE(S) CLOSED       DYNAMIC TAKE PROFIT     MAX LOSS REACHED (HEDGE/CLOSED)


  • Backtesting (slow due complexity): to retrace  (no guarantee for the future, but promising numbers) SEE SCREENSHOTS

backtest date   pair 5 min     spread   lot profit   drawdown  
 Jan 2010 - Jan 2020
    		 EURUSD  10  0.01  2237  567
     Jan 2010 - Jan 2020
      		 EURUSD  10  0.1  20430   5455
       Jan 2010 - Jan 2020
        		 GBPUSD  10  0.01  2450  439  
         Jan 2020 - today (Oct.)
          		 EURUSD   10  0.1  1445  469
           Jan 2020 - today (Oct.)
            		 EURCHF  10  0.1  384  158
             Jan 2020 - today (Oct.)
              		 AUDUSD  10  0.1   1066  509
               Jan 2020 - today (Oct.)
                		 USDCHF   10  0.1  998  1462


                Options Menu explained:

                • MAGIC NUMBER:  give each pair an unique number
                • SLIPPAGE: max slippage for a trade to be opened
                • MAX SPREAD: max spread for a trade to be opened
                • SLEEPING HOUR:  after this hour (GMT), no intitial trades will be opened indicated by green hook OR red X (set according your experiences)
                • BROKER GMT OFFSET:  to adjust SLEEPING HOUR with your (broker's) time zone
                • max AUTO ORDERS :  max amount of recovering orders opened by EA
                • LOTSIZE : default 0.01 see Note
                • TRIGGER (0...10) :  required final small price movement before entering a trade 0 small 10 larger
                • FIX TP:   in pips , despite the DYNAMIC TP function also a conventional TP is possible,  if set to 3000 DYNMAIC TP will be in force
                • MULT. ORD. PROFIT: When recovering (multiple orders), profit per order IN YOUR CURRENCY AND per  0.01 lot (ex. 0.2 EUR @ 4 orders and 0.02 lot gives profit >1.60 EUR)
                • STOP LOSS:  STOPP LOSS of initial order in pips
                • max LOSS in YOUR Currency:  max LOSS in CHF/EUR/USD... you want to close orders or hedge (equalize) the orders
                • OPTION CLOSE or HEDGE:  at max LOSS either close (false) or hedge(true) open orders
                • Display VALUES ON SCREEN:  some informative values on the screen - or OFF
                • BE PIPS:  Break Even Pips (SL will be adjusted to PROFIT PIPS)
                • BE PROFIT PIPS:  Break Even Profit Pips (see above)
                • TRAILING PIPS :  Trailing Pips (SL trailing in this distance)


                SCREEN VALUES that need explanation:

                • Trend Intensity Number (Ultra Short, Short, Long) :    just for information  (internal calculations)
                • MN Magic Number :   Order MN has to match Settings MN, if not change MN in Settings (each pair other MN !!!)


                SUPPORT: After PURCHASING send me screenshot of confirmation screen via MQL site, I will provide then personal email to assist you in case of problems. Please rate if you are happy with HEISHI, if you encounter problems get in touch with me before smashing any bad rating, thanks:)  I will try to help and keep HEISHI a sharp tool.




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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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                Experts
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