Mr Forex
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.70
- Activations: 5
Mr. Forex
Mr Forex EA ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Mr Forex result of more than 3 year testing strategy in market.
All you need is rent VPS with low latency, i.e London base vps
Pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF
Use Time Frame M1 - M15 ( v.1.4 and above)
Set file download here(coming soon)
Easy to use:
1. After installation change Time Frame to M1 ( 1 Minute ) - M15
2. Change MM to TRUE
i suggest you test this EA for 1 month with demo account and when see result try Real account.
After your Purchase please contact us by email to get full support and additional tools
Features:
It is optimized for ECN Account
Trading Privacy Protection: Editable Order Comment
If you have any question please don't hesitate to contact us. Contact information available on EA's properties
Live signal
Requirements:
Mr Forex Trial Account , Account or Funded Account
VPS is strongly recommended, maximum 50ms latency
How to Install:
Open an empty chart of GBPUSD
Attach the EA to the GBPUSD M1 - M15 chart
Make sure that there are no errors in Experts tab
Change Time Frame M1 and Lot Size
Backtesting
make 99% backtest with tick datasuite or tickstory
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals and Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results.