Mr Forex EA ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Mr Forex result of more than 3 year testing strategy in market.



All you need is rent VPS with low latency, i.e London base vps



Pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF



Use Time Frame M1 - M15 ( v.1.4 and above)



Set file download here(coming soon)



Easy to use:



1. After installation change Time Frame to M1 ( 1 Minute ) - M15



2. Change MM to TRUE



i suggest you test this EA for 1 month with demo account and when see result try Real account.



After your Purchase please contact us by email to get full support and additional tools



Features:



It is optimized for ECN Account



Trading Privacy Protection: Editable Order Comment



If you have any question please don't hesitate to contact us. Contact information available on EA's properties





Live signal









Requirements:



Mr Forex Trial Account , Account or Funded Account

VPS is strongly recommended, maximum 50ms latency



How to Install:



Open an empty chart of GBPUSD

Attach the EA to the GBPUSD M1 - M15 chart

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts tab

Change Time Frame M1 and Lot Size





Backtesting

make 99% backtest with tick datasuite or tickstory











Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals and Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results.