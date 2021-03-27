Mr Forex

Mr. Forex

Mr Forex  EA ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mr Forex result of more than 3 year testing strategy in market.

All you need is rent VPS with low latency, i.e London base vps

Pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF

Use Time Frame M1 - M15 ( v.1.4 and above)

Set file download here(coming soon)

Easy to use:

1. After installation change Time Frame to M1 ( 1 Minute ) - M15

2. Change MM to TRUE

i suggest you test this EA for 1 month with demo account and when see result try Real account.

After your Purchase please contact us by email to get full support and additional tools

Features:

It is optimized for ECN Account

Trading Privacy Protection: Editable Order Comment

If you have any question please don't hesitate to contact us. Contact information available on EA's properties


Live signal



Requirements:

    Mr Forex Trial Account ,  Account or Funded Account
    VPS is strongly recommended, maximum 50ms latency

How to Install:

    Open an empty chart of  GBPUSD
    Attach the EA to the GBPUSD M1 - M15 chart
    Make sure that there are no errors in Experts tab
    Change Time Frame M1 and Lot Size


Backtesting
make 99% backtest with tick datasuite or tickstory



Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals and Please  remember  that  past  performance  may  not  be  indicative  of  future  results.


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Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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