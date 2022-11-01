Afidealn
- Indicators
-
Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options!
Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods:
M1 M5 M15 no more!
Put the blue arrow up
Put the red arrow down
The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds,
Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay.
Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent,
Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news.
It is not recommended to trade during the news
It is better to open deals for 2 minutes for the best result
Currency pair dollar euro is the best for him!
Test and see the results!