Afidealn

Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options!

Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods:

M1 M5 M15 no more!

Put the blue arrow up

Put the red arrow down

The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds,

Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay.

Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent,

Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news.

It is not recommended to trade during the news

It is better to open deals for 2 minutes for the best result

Currency pair dollar euro is the best for him!

Test and see the results!
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Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
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Trump Day Indicator for Effective Profitable Binary Options Trading complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible trend direction. Percentage of correct indicator predictions from 80%. its benefits: signal accuracy. complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any tool. indicator will provide accurate signals. It is recommended to open trades for 2 - 3 candles. Pros indicator: 1. forward signals. 2. high accuracy of the reports.
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the zigzag indicator draws lines on the chart from the highest point to the lowest There are built-in fibonacci levels built-in sound alert the indicator highlights trends on small timeframes with a thin line and trends highlights with a coarse line Fibonacci levels can be turned on and off in the settings settings are very simple and clear the same sound alert can be turned on and off, you can change the colors of the lines.
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The Glaze of God
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The Glaze of God is a premium market perception indicator designed for traders who make informed decisions rather than following signals blindly. The indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell. It shows what the market is doing at the moment. WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS ️ Current market mode (Trend / Range / Transition) ️ Market balance zone (Fair Value Area) ️ Presence or absence of momentum ️ Moments when trading makes sense ️ Moments when the best decision is to do nothing KEY
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Dmitriy Kashevich
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Great indicator for binary options! Try what he can do! Alert is arranged in it so that you are not late with the signal! You can also customize the periods that suit you! (it is configured for currency pairs) If you want more, you can always reconfigure and use more! arrow indicator that works on several indicators, in the settings you can change the color of the arrows and the period! (repeat) Test it and see it in action!
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Premium support and resistance - the best combination of different indicators allowed us to create the best product on the market! And that's Premium support and resistance! A convenient and flexible tool that will help you in trading! Shows where the price will go from the support and resistance levels! The arrows Blue buy Red sell will help you with this! Alert is already built into the indicator for your convenience! Alert in order not to miss the "Own" signal! It is already configure
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PRIVATE SIGNAL is a professional arrow indicator designed to find high-quality entry points based on confirmed market momentum. The indicator was developed with a focus on: pure logic, no repainting, stable operation on any instrument, easy visual perception. PRIVATE SIGNAL does not overload the chart or attempt to "predict the market." It shows actual directional changes, confirmed by price action. KEY FEATURES ️ BUY/SELL arrow signals ️ No repainting ️ Works only on closed bars
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PROFITABLE TRADER is an interesting name for this indicator... And all because it is for a true trader who values ​​his time. It has a built-in Alert and parameters that will make your work easier. Open settings will allow you to set the indicator to any cryptocurrency or just currency. It's better to test and then draw a conclusion .. screenshots will show everything.. good bidding my friend.
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Dmitriy Kashevich
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This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market. It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs! Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less! Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals! The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials! If
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Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
An excellent indicator for those who like fast binary options trading! It works great on m1-m5 timeframes! The periods are customizable, so you can even set up for cryptocurrency, and trade on weekends! You can also customize the color of the arrows! Works on all timeframes! But as stated above, it's better on m1 - m5! Whatever you forget about the signal, it has an alert! Test and try this indicator! If I have questions write, I will gladly listen to suggestions and errors!
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Dmitriy Kashevich
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Good dial indicator "Pigment" Pointer indicator "Pigment" This product is great for binary options. Showed itself well on M5 M15 timeframes. Multicurrency also works well in news releases. Does not draw and the signal appears on the current candle Blue arrow buy red arrow sell You can also set the signal frequency to your liking: In the settings, simply change the Period, the default is Period 3.
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Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
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Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
Invisible Ghost
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Invisible Ghost is a great arrow indicator for trading in financial markets. Designed to work with popular technical analysis tools. The indicator is based on the use of moving averages and Bollinger bands. These tools help filter out market noise and focus on key moments. This indicator also analyzes historical market data to improve the accuracy of signals. Key features: - Simple signals: the indicator displays red arrows for sell signals and blue arrows for buy signals, making the decis
Belladonna
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Belladonna is an advanced custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Hull Moving Average (HMA). It visualizes the trend direction using colored lines and arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimized to minimize lag and eliminate market noise, making it especially useful for short-term and medium-term trading.  Functions and Features: Moving Average Type: Hull Moving Average (based on two EMA/SMA lines). Calculation Methods: Support for different types of moving average (SMA, EMA,
MTRade
Dmitriy Kashevich
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MTRade is a professional arrow indicator based on the classic Parabolic SAR algorithm. It automatically detects the moments of trend direction change and displays clear signal arrows on the chart: up (buy) and down (sell). Basis: original Parabolic SAR algorithm with full adaptation for visual display by arrows; Signals: up arrow — possible up reversal (buy); down arrow — possible down reversal (sell); No redrawing: signals are recorded only after a confirmed reversal, excluding "jumps" and
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
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