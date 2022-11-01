Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options!





Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods:





M1 M5 M15 no more!





Put the blue arrow up





Put the red arrow down





The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds,





Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay.





Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent,





Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news.





It is not recommended to trade during the news





It is better to open deals for 2 minutes for the best result





Currency pair dollar euro is the best for him!





Test and see the results!