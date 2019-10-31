Diamond Grail
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Kashevich
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The universal indicator Diamond Grail which received such a name is not so simple!
The indicator has been tested for over a year by our experts!
One of the best arrow indicators that is perfect for binary options and forex trading,
If you trade on binary options, the best ragtime for it is from 3 minutes to a maximum of 5 minutes
An arrow appears on the previous candle.
If you trade forex, then the opening time from candle to candle
Forex result From 40 To 1324 pips!
Profitability of Diamond Grail can be from + 75% on binary options!
When news releases, it’s better to restrain themselves and not to trade because the indicator’s yield in news releases is from + 64%
His settings are simple.
Arrow color of your choice
The default is:
- Red arrow sale
- blue arrow purchase
Also in the settings there is a period of the appearance of candles.
In the default settings, there is a period of 37 (this is the best result)
But the appearance of candles is very rare but accurate!
Tip:
- Open several currency pairs on a chart with an indicator (for better and more efficient trading)
And also on ragtime M1 open a deal for 2-3 minutes
And also on M5 ragtime, open a deal for 7-10 minutes