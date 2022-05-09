GoldBluePrint
- Experts
-
Iyekeoretin EmmanuelWelcome!
Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Look no further!
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 9 May 2023
- Activations: 5
GoldBluePrint is a fully automated trading system that uses advanced algorithms to analyse the gold market and generate trading signals.
GoldBluePrint is designed to help traders maximize their profits while minimizing their risks. The system uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
One of the key features of GoldBluePrint is its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. The system constantly monitors the gold market and adjusts its trading strategies to optimize performance and minimize risks. It also allows users to customize their trading parameters to suit their individual preferences and risk tolerance.
With GoldBluePrint, traders can benefit from:
- Enhanced accuracy: The advanced algorithms and technical indicators can analyse large amounts of data and identify high-probability trading opportunities.
- Reduced risks: GoldBluePrint is designed to minimize risks by utilizing stop-loss / take-profit orders and highly effective Money Management that protect set capital.
- EA can recover trades place with BUY NOW and SELL NOW into profit.
- News filer and more.
Whether you are a novice or an experienced trader, GoldBluePrint can help you achieve your financial goals in the gold market
Special Launch Promo Price:
- Price: $499 (Offer Ends Soon)
- Price will go up to $699
Deposit Requirements:
- Minimum Deposit: £1000
- Recommend Deposit: $3000
- Average of 10% per set file to 30% monthly returns (depending on risk tolerance)
Trading Details:
- Base Currency Pairs: Gold Only
- Trading strategy: Scalping, Short and Long Term
- NOT sensitive to spread and slippage
- Best with ECN account or good broker with 1:100 leverage
- Set file ready for any account size, message me after purchase.
- No need for hours or weeks of configuration.
- Makes profit 3X the risk or more annually.
- Timeframe: M1, M5
Spread Filter:
- Adjust spread filter based on broker (average of 2 to 4 pips set)
Support:
- Contact for any questions or help setting up the EA
- Information on how to Set up and Set Files check out EA Blog: Gold Blue Print (Enhance Your Trading with the Powerful EA) - Scalping - 27 May 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
Iyekeoretin Emmanuel was very kind and helpful and in helping me to achieve set up of the EA once he identified that my broker had a very high spread on XAU/USD and changed the value the EA has been profitable every day producing a ''ROCK SOLID PERFORMANCE'' Thank you Emmanuel