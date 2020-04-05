XAUUSD Swing PRO EA v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) swing trading. The EA combines EMA trend analysis, breakout confirmation, ATR-based volatility management, and advanced trade protection features to deliver stable and disciplined trading performance.

This EA is optimized for traders seeking controlled drawdown, high-quality entries, and long-term consistency in both personal and funded trading accounts.