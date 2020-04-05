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XAUUSD Swing PRO EA v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) swing trading. The EA combines EMA trend analysis, breakout confirmation, ATR-based volatility management, and advanced trade protection features to deliver stable and disciplined trading performance.

This EA is optimized for traders seeking controlled drawdown, high-quality entries, and long-term consistency in both personal and funded trading accounts.


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Suresh Pargunam
Experts
UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the popular UT Bot trend logic with Linear Regression–based trend confirmation to identify high-probability market entries while filtering out sideways and low-quality signals. The Expert Advisor is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution safety, and stable performance , making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
The Super Trend
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
The Supertrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool that overlays on price charts to show market trends (up/down) and signal potential buy/sell points, using price action and volatility (Average True Range - ATR) to create a visual line that changes color (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) and acts as dynamic support/resistance, helping traders identify trend direction but requiring confirmation due to its lagging nature.  
UT Master
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
UT Bot LineReg EA (M5) – Strategy Description The UT Bot LineReg EA (v9.3.4) is an advanced trend-following and reversal-protected automated trading system developed in MQL5 , optimized for M5 timeframe trading . It combines Linear Regression price tracking , Adaptive ATR volatility control , and a Safe Reverse Engine to deliver controlled, risk-managed entries with strong trend confirmation. Core Trading Logic 1. Linear Regression Price Channel The EA calculates a Linear Regression baseline ove
UtB
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
STrend EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for stable and disciplined trading in netting accounts. The system is based on a Moving Average crossover strategy combined with strict position control and broker-safe execution logic. STrend EA uses: • Fast Moving Average • Slow Moving Average • Previous candle confirmation A trade is opened when a confirmed crossover signal appears. The system avoids overtrading and maintains only one position per symbol (netting-safe logi
Sanju
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
UT Bot LineReg EA PRO Adaptive AI Trend Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 UT Bot LineReg EA PRO is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Linear Regression , Adaptive ATR , Trend Confirmation , and Advanced Risk Management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while protecting trading capital. Designed for both Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), the EA automatically adapts to changing market volatility and manages trades using intelligent stop-lo
RichEMA
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
Professional EMA ATR Expert Advisor for MT5 – Description Overview The Professional EMA ATR EA is an automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform using MQL5 language. The strategy is designed to trade based on market trend direction using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover confirmation combined with ATR-based dynamic risk management. This Expert Advisor is suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, and Indices trading with controlled risk management and automati
Oeax
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
QuantNomad Simple EA v1.10 Version: 1.10 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Language: MQL5 Timeframe: M5 (Recommended) Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (or any Forex/CFD symbol) Description QuantNomad Simple EA is a lightweight trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a simple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy to identify market trends and automatically execute buy and sell trades. The EA is designed to be easy to understand, making it suitable for be
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