The Time is Gold
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences.
Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities.
It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit output.
Being a multi-lot system, although it can be used in combination with other eas and in several pairs at the same time, in order to control the margin it is recommended not to use it in combination with other eas, if you decide to use it with other eas change the number magical.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities.
It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit output.
Being a multi-lot system, although it can be used in combination with other eas and in several pairs at the same time, in order to control the margin it is recommended not to use it in combination with other eas, if you decide to use it with other eas change the number magical.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
Input parameters:
Lot init: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. It corresponds to the minimum lotage of the algorithm, but since it is a multilotage system the lotage changes throughout the phases of the algorithm.
Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA.
This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!
DisclaimerEven though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.