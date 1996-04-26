TS SharpKnife
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The SharpKnife trading strategy is formed into one indicator. The indicator informs with a message (Alert or mail) about the need to make deals.
Check it out in the strategy tester right now!
The indicator is completely ready for operation immediately after installation.
Can be used on any trading instrument.
Recommended for use on timeframes 1H and higher.
Settings:
- Signal Trend direction - Alert of the trend direction;
- Number of last signals on the chart - Number of last displayed signals;
- Dwlink color - Color of the ascending lines;
- Uplink color - Color of down lines;
- Line width - Line width;
- Displaying orders - displaying orders;
- Signals for trades - Signals for trades;
- Buy order color - color of long orders;
- Sell order color - color of short orders;
- Order width - Line width;
- Stop loss color - color of the stop loss;
- Order font size - Font size;
- Buy-Sell e-mail signals - Sending buy and sell signals to e-mail;
- StopLoss e-mail signals - Sending messages about stop losses to e-mail.