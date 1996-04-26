TS SharpKnife

The SharpKnife trading strategy is formed into one indicator. The indicator informs with a message (Alert or mail) about the need to make deals.





Check it out in the strategy tester right now! Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter

The indicator is completely ready for operation immediately after installation.





Can be used on any trading instrument.





Recommended for use on timeframes 1H and higher.

Settings: