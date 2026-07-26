MagicTrigger MT4

The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated.


MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator

MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels.

How it works

The indicator scans a chain of timeframes above and below the chart's current period. On the higher timeframes it searches for a divergence pattern between price swings and a smoothed oscillator line (the "HD" divergence). It then checks whether the same directional divergence also appears on the lower timeframes within the time and price zone defined by the HD structure (the "RD" divergences). A signal is only produced when the required minimum number of lower timeframes confirms the higher timeframe structure, reducing the number of isolated, single-timeframe divergence signals.

Main features

  • Automatic multi-timeframe scan chain built from the current chart period, so the same logic adapts to whichever timeframe is loaded.
  • Adjustable History Scan Depth to control how many bars are analyzed on chart load.
  • HD Divergence Range and RD Divergence Range inputs to control how far apart the swing points used in each divergence may be — narrower ranges tend to give fewer but cleaner signals, wider ranges look further back for structure.
  • Min TF Count With RD input to set how many lower timeframes must confirm the higher timeframe divergence before a signal is drawn — raising this filters for stricter, more selective signals.
  • Optional HD Return Candle filter that requires a confirming reversal candle on the higher timeframe before a signal is accepted, which can reduce premature signals at the cost of later entries.
  • On-chart trend lines marking the HD and RD divergence structure, so the reasoning behind each signal is visible directly on the chart.
  • Suggested entry trigger, stop loss and two target lines drawn automatically, with stop loss placement configurable to the nearer or farther swing point.
  • Position size suggestion based on a user-defined risk percentage of account balance and the distance to the stop loss.
  • Buy/Sell arrows, pop-up alerts, sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts for new signals.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the terminal.

Inputs at a glance

History Scan Depth, HD/RD Divergence Range, Min TF Count With RD, HD Return Candle, trendline colors and styles, arrow codes, money-management drawing options (target, stop loss, entry line, volume label), Risk Percent, stop-loss type (near/far swing), and standard alert options (window, sound, email, push notification).

Notes

Signal frequency and quality depend heavily on the Divergence Range and Min TF Count With RD settings, and results will vary by symbol, timeframe and market conditions. As with any technical tool, testing on demo across different instruments and timeframes before live use is recommended so the settings can be adjusted to the trader's own approach.

For support or questions, please use the built-in product chat on the MQL5.com product page.

A few things worth flagging before you post this:

  1. I kept language descriptive rather than promotional (no "powerful," "best," "amazing") since superlatives are explicitly against the Market rules.
  2. I removed any claim tied to your screenshots showing specific pip/price outcomes — MQL5 prohibits presenting backtest/chart results as implied real trading performance, so if you keep the chart screenshots in your product gallery, make sure the captions don't imply guaranteed outcomes.
  3. I didn't include your Telegram/website links in the body text itself, since the rules prohibit external links in the description — you can still put those in your seller profile / dedicated fields MQL5 provides for that.

Want me to also draft a shorter "changelog" style blurb for the version update field, or a Persian version of this for your own reference?

A detailed user guide covering every input is available on request — after purchase, send a Private Message to receive it.


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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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Damien Camille Leriche
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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