TP Hunter

  • Experts
  • Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    5 (1)
    🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
    Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
    I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
    ✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
    ✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
    9 products
  • Version: 3.49
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

TP Hunter EA
Adaptive Multi-Mode Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Overview

TP Hunter EA is an advanced automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that combines Normal, Stop, Limit and Automatic Preset trading modes in a single Expert Advisor. The EA automatically loads optimized settings according to the selected symbol, making it suitable for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and major stock indices. Users may also override the automatic preset selection and manually choose their preferred trading mode.


Main Features

• Automatic symbol-based preset management

• Normal, Stop and Limit trading modes

• Optional Auto Mode with manual override

• Smart pending order management

• TP1 partial profit management

• Automatic Break Even protection

• Runner position management

• Adaptive trailing stop

• Flat market protection

• Professional information panel

• MetaTrader 5 compatible


Recommended Usage

TP Hunter EA is designed to operate using its optimized default presets. Users may customize lot size, risk management and trading mode while allowing the Expert Advisor to manage trade execution and position protection automatically. For best performance, use a stable VPS, low-spread broker and a synchronized MetaTrader 5 terminal.


Important Notice

TP Hunter EA is an automated trading tool and should be used only after the user fully understands its settings and operation. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.


By using this software, the user accepts full responsibility for all trading decisions, account settings and trading results. The developer provides this product as a technical trading tool and is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use.


Recommended products
NeuralFlow
Edinei Reguel
Experts
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fyysJocFcRfnGWyh7iybGu02LnGa-PhT/view?usp=sharing NeuralFlow DualPos Expert Advisor Full Manual — Version 9.41 · Revision 2 Trading algorithm for WIN/WDO — B3 / Genial Investimentos DualPos · Real TP in the Order Book · MA Range · Immediate Hedge · AI Filters Visual Panel · Economic Calendar · Multi-Robot · Native MT5 Chart Style Edinei Reguel · NeuralFlow · 2026 · Restricted use What's New in This Revision This revision of the manual documents the latest updat
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI    MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.  XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
CableBot
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
CableBot  is a precision‑engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for the GBP/USD pair, leveraging the pair’s unique volatility profile to generate consistent intraday returns. Designed as a single‑symbol specialist , CableBot M5 focuses entirely on the micro‑structure behavior of Cable, exploiting its rhythmic liquidity cycles, London volatility bursts, and predictable M5 flow. This Expert Advisor is engineered exclusively for GBP/USD on the M5 timeframe. All internal logic, volatility mod
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
ZakriaZU Dual Engine
Muhammad Zakria
Experts
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions. Strategy Overview The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price
Quantum Sniper XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum Sniper XAU  Version: 3.0 | Timeframe: M15 | Instrument: XAUUSD (Spot Gold) Overview Quantum Sniper XAU is a precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It combines price action analysis with a multi-layered technical filtering system to identify high-probability entries, minimizing market noise and maximizing trading consistency. Developed with an adaptive risk management approach, the EA scales trading volume progressively as
LT Stochastic EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
HD ThrillerBark MT5
Jiradech Suchada
Experts
ThrillerBark – US500 / SPX500 Adaptive Trend Pullback Engine (MT5) Trend-aligned entries. Pullback with confirmation. ️ Controlled accumulation. ThrillerBark is a structure-aware index Expert Advisor built specifically for US500 / SPX500 , designed to trade in the direction of confirmed market bias while avoiding weak, overstretched, and low-quality entry conditions. Instead of relying on martingale escalation, grid recovery, or aggressive averaging, ThrillerBark focuses on trend-foll
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pa
Roulette Grid Pro
Martin Bundgaard
Experts
Roulette Grid Pro - The Ultimate Equity Flipper Turn Market Volatility into Your Greatest Advantage! Are you tired of "safe" EAs that take months to reach a 2% gain? Welcome to Roulette Grid Pro . This is not just another robot; it is a high-octane Semi-Algorithmic Power Tool designed for traders who want to scale accounts fast using the mathematical certainty of the Martingale principle. Why "Roulette"? In a casino, the house has the edge. In the Forex market, YOU have the edge because
MoJan
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
DA6 Wyckoff EA
Shing Tat Kwok
Experts
DA6 Wyckoff EA Automated Order Management System Based on Classical Market Structure Theory ============================================================ Intended Symbols The parameter configurations built into this Expert Advisor (EA) are calibrated only for the following 7 symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000. This EA is designed and intended to be used exclusively on these symbols under IC Markets. If attached to any other symbol or broker, the EA
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
Cci sniper EA
Gema L Buyoga
Experts
Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms. Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Gold Rouse
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
GOLD ROUSE | Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Developed by Worldinversor 2026 What is Gold Rouse? Gold Rouse is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its architecture combines a proprietary Rejection Blocks system with five technical confluence filters, achieving a multi-layered approach that filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades with a high probability of success. Developed under a Turbo Aggres
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
Forex Miner EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Các chiến lược theo dõi xu hướng chính xác - Forex Miner EA dựa trên xu hướng mạnh hiện tại. - Được xây dựng với sự kết hợp của nhiều chỉ báo xu hướng để đạt được kết quả tốt nhất hàng ngày. - Theo thống kê, 95% nhà giao dịch trên thị trường này, thật không may, đã mất đi số tiền khó nhọc kiếm được và yếu tố chính là quản lý tiền kém, chỉ thu được lợi nhuận nhỏ và thua lỗ lớn. Robot của chúng tôi được thiết kế để theo dõi xu hướng mạnh hiện tại, do đó rủi ro được giảm thiểu và lợi nhuận thu
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Experts
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
Experts
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Trader AI | Professional EURUSD Trend Specialist Trader AI is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the EURUSD pair. Unlike conventional EAs, Trader AI utilizes an Automated Daily Analysis engine powered by neural networks to decode market structure and execute trades with surgical precision. 3 Years of Real Trading Account Solid Growth Results Daily AI Analysis Designed for the modern trader, this Expert Advisor merges Machine Learning with robust trend-foll
Volt PRISM
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
Experts
Volt Prism EA Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around. IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker. LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases . Final price: $2,999 . The earlier you buy, the more you save. Real Results. Not Marketing. Break-even in 7 days of live trading. That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That'
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
More from author
PnL Monitor
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
PnL Monitor for MT5 Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart. PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel. Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window. Key Features • Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-
FREE
MTP Manuel Trader Panel
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
A fast, clean on-chart trading panel for manual traders. Open market or pending grid orders directly from your chart, manage SL/TP, lot size, trailing, spread and margin — without using the order window. Technical Features One-click BUY / SELL Live Bid / Ask inside buttons SL / TP input (Pips & Points) + quick +/- adjustment Trailing Stop control Pending Grid (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) Step distance (Pips/Points) Order count Lot multiplier Real-time margin estimate (uses account currency) Live spre
FREE
Candle Forms
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Candle Forms EA - User Guide Welcome Thank you for choosing Candle Forms EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor has been developed to automate trade execution and position management while allowing the trader to remain in control of risk settings and trading preferences. This guide explains the main functions of the software and provides practical recommendations for everyday use. Main Features • Multiple Trading Strategies • Symbol Presets for different markets • Automatic or Manual Lot Siz
Hedge and Grid
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
5 (1)
Experts
Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system. The objective is simple: Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically. Intelligent Trend Detection The EA does not r
Bollinger Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot  1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals. Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands. Trend Filter : Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support. This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically c
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Hedge Star EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop
Harmonic Trader V4 Premium
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Harmonic Trader V4 Premium Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures. The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position. Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order
Day Trader V2
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Day Trader EA Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs. The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically. Trading Modes Normal Mode Opens a direct market position. Examples: BUY SELL Stop Mode Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction. Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review