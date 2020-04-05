

VARUNNA BTC is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. It is not a converted forex robot: every rule, every position sizing decision and every protection was designed around how Bitcoin behaves. Position size is a fixed percentage of your capital and **never increases after a loss**. Total exposure grows linearly with the number of open levels, not exponentially.

Stop loss on two layers

**Stop loss per position group.** Each group of positions has its own loss limit. When it is reached, that group is closed without affecting the others.

**Global stop loss, held on the broker's server.** You set the maximum drawdown you accept for the account. When it is reached, everything is closed and the robot

pauses.

The global stop is **registered on the broker's server** , not in your terminal. It remains in force if MetaTrader closes, if the VPS goes down or if the internet fails. It is a protection that does not depend on your computer being on.

What it does

- Trades **long and short** , according to the robot's own analysis of the market

- Opens positions in successive levels as price moves against the entry

- **Refuses** to open a position when your capital cannot support the intended size, instead of shrinking below the tested proportions - not martingale

What do I receive after purchase? - The VARUNNA BTC Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 - A complete installation and configuration manual - Direct support through the product comments



Time in the market, measured on the 2020 to 2026 backtest with real ticks:

| Positions closed |

| within 1 day | 60% |

| within 3 days | 74% |

| within 7 days | 84% |

| within 14 days | 93% |

| within 30 days | 99.8% |

Median of 0.56 day. It is normal for a position to stay open for a few days before being closed — that is part of how it works.

Requirements

Symbol: BTCUSD (any broker suffix)

Timeframe: H1

Account type: **Hedging** (netting is not supported) Recommended: Raw, ECN or Cent account, with low swap or swap-free



Minimum capital

The requirement is set by your broker's minimum lot, so it follows the price of Bitcoin. The dollar figures below use **BTC at $60,000** as an example; the BTC column holds at any price.

**Classic profile**

| Account | Minimum |Recommended|Recommended in BTC|

| Cent | $60 | **$180** | 0.0030 BTC |

| Standard| $6,000 | **$18,000** | 0.300 BTC |

**Low capital profile**

| Account | Minimum |Recommended|Recommended in BTC|

| Cent | $30 | **$90** | 0.0015 BTC |

| Standard| $3,000 | **$9,000** | 0.150 BTC |

The panel shows your capital status at all times: *adequate* , *tight* or *not enough*, with the recommended amount next to it.

Price

The launch price is **$199** and rises progressively to a final price of **$799** .

Risk

Trading the financial markets carries substantial risk. Past performance does not predict future results, and no backtest reproduces every market condition to come. This robot can and will have losing periods. Start on a demo account until you understand how it behaves.

