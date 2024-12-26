Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5

USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading.

Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term.

Configurable Features
Martingale: An intelligent approach that increases the lot size in each subsequent trade after a loss, aiming to ensure positive and safe operations in the long term.

Drawdown Percentage: Effectively control risk with the function that adjusts orders according to the drawdown percentage, ensuring protection for your capital.

Daily Targets: Set daily trading targets and loss limits for simplified and effective risk management. The EA automatically stops operations when the limits are reached.

Daily Signal Filter: Uses signals based on the previous day's candle close to determine new order entries, increasing trading accuracy.

Lot Volume: Rigorous checks ensure that trading volume is always within the broker's permitted limits, avoiding rejected orders.

Advantages
Full Automation: Let the EA perform all analysis and operations while you focus on other activities. Ideal for traders looking for full automation without compromising safety and performance.

Risk Management: With the implementation of strategies such as Martingale and drawdown control, the USD Killer EA provides a balanced approach between risk and reward.

Security and Reliability: Robust functions for closing orders, margin checks and lot volume validation ensure that your trades are executed smoothly.

Convenience in Daily Life
Automated Trading: No need for constant market monitoring. The EA performs analysis and executes operations automatically.
