MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend

5

MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies:

  • First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value.
  • The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable.

It is programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections likeTrailingStopLoss (perfect for scalping because it closes any profitable order if the price moves against you fast and order profit is greater than zero) and you can define the maximum number of simultaneously opened orders for each symbol and the minimum value for profit in deposit currency.


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over specified in currency: this parameter works like the traditional profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. Any order with profit greater or equal to this value will be closed. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory.
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • RSI Period: this parameter defines the RSI period. The EA works using the RSI indicator and measures the speed the currency pair changes its value as well, so that it is able to determine the market trend about the symbol it is working with. It is recommended to leave it with its default value (14) if the trader does not know what to do with this parameter. This parameter is mandatory.
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open for this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders administrated by this EA.


Indicator Inputs

  • Lowest RSI Level: this parameter defines the RSI lowest value. The EA works using the RSI indicator and measures the speed the currency pair changes its value as well, so that it is able to determine the right moment to open buy orders. It is recommended to leave it with its default value (30) if the trader does not know what to do with this parameter. This parameter is mandatory.
  • Highest RSI Level: this parameter defines the RSI highest value. The EA works using the RSI indicator and measures the speed the currency pair changes its value as well, so that it is able to determine the right moment to open sell orders. It is recommended to leave it with its default value (70) if the trader does not know what to do with this parameter. This parameter is mandatory.
  • Price Applied to RSI: the applied price used by the RSI indicator. This parameter is mandatory.
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity.


Lote Size Variance Inputs

  • Double the trading volume (lots) if prior order if profitable: if this parameter is set to true, the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with false.
  • Maximum Lot size: maximum lot size allowed. If it reaches this size, it will be reset to the minimum size allowed by size;


Bad time to trade

  • Start hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): Defines the starting hour. Set it to -1 if you do not intend to use it.
  • End hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): Defines the ending hour. Set it to -1 if you do not intend to use it.
Reviews 1
Odelana Albert
76
Odelana Albert 2021.11.19 09:32 
 

I just wonder why since 2018 you added this awesome EA to the market nobody acknowledged you enough to rate your creation!? That's a little worrisome 'cos to me you deserve thumbs up of five star rating 'cos as cheap as this EA is, it is achieving for me what other expensive EAs that have used could not do. Your EA is simple to use. I love the fact that I can actually trail my profit to prevent loss and mostly because of the RSI indicator on it, 'cos that's one indicator I have practiced to use so well. Thanks for your expertise, I hope to buy more of your works.

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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.61 (36)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (RSI breakout and Envelopes) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1. The Strategy
Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands Breakout
Andre Tavares
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This EA has built-in Bollinger Bands indicators to check the trends by breakout before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1. The Strategy This Expert Adviso
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Odelana Albert
76
Odelana Albert 2021.11.19 09:32 
 

I just wonder why since 2018 you added this awesome EA to the market nobody acknowledged you enough to rate your creation!? That's a little worrisome 'cos to me you deserve thumbs up of five star rating 'cos as cheap as this EA is, it is achieving for me what other expensive EAs that have used could not do. Your EA is simple to use. I love the fact that I can actually trail my profit to prevent loss and mostly because of the RSI indicator on it, 'cos that's one indicator I have practiced to use so well. Thanks for your expertise, I hope to buy more of your works.

Andre Tavares
6410
Reply from developer Andre Tavares 2021.11.19 12:56
Thank you very much for purchasing it. Your opinion is very important to me.
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