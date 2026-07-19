Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1

Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1

Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window.

This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices.

Position management

The EA divides the position into three stages:

- Stage 1 closes at the configured first R multiple.
- After Stage 1, the remaining exposure is moved to the actual entry price.
- Stage 2 closes at the configured second R multiple.
- Stage 3 remains open until a newly closed M3 candle confirms the configured MA14/MA50 exit cross.

The EA verifies broker return codes for entry, closing and stop-modification requests. It can restore an active basket after a terminal or VPS restart. Hedging accounts use three positions, while netting accounts use one combined position with staged volume reductions.

Main features

- Fixed H1-M3 compression and breakout workflow.
- BUY and SELL operation.
- Three-stage position management.
- Break-even retry until the stop modification is confirmed.
- TP3 close retry when a broker request is rejected.
- Active-basket recovery after terminal restart.
- Hedging and netting account support.
- Fixed-lot or optional equity-risk sizing.
- Optional maximum-spread filter.
- Input, margin, volume-step and symbol filling-mode validation.
- Optional CSV research recorder, disabled by default.

Default configuration

- Analysis timeframe: H1.
- Signal timeframe: M3.
- Fixed lots: 0.02 / 0.04 / 0.03.
- TP1: 1R.
- TP2: 2R.
- TP3: confirmed M3 MA14/MA50 cross after TP2.
- Risk-percent mode: disabled.
- Spread filter: disabled.
- Recorder: disabled.

The default configuration was designed for the symbol conditions used during development. Contract size, minimum volume, spread and price behaviour vary by broker. Users should test the EA with their broker's exact symbol and trading conditions before live use.

Important operating notes

- Use a unique Magic Number for each independent chart, symbol or parameter set.
- Do not run two instances with the same Symbol and Magic Number.
- Keep MetaTrader AutoTrading enabled.
- A stable VPS is recommended for continuous operation.
- When risk-percent mode is enabled, the EA blocks an entry if the broker minimum volume would exceed the calculated basket risk by more than 10 percent.
- The maximum-spread input uses an absolute price difference, not points.

Risk notice

Trading involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Execution, spread, slippage, liquidity and broker specifications can materially affect performance. Test the EA on a demo account and select a position size appropriate for your account before live trading.
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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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H1 Support Resistance Trader
Manh Cuong Duong
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Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types. Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances. MAIN FEATURES - Peak and bottom zone ca
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