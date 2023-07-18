Introducing the Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :





✔ Correct entry moment.

✔ Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.

✔ Support and Resistance.

✔ Self-optimize TP and SL.





To do it Punisher Scalper is using :





✔ Data from few time frames at the same time.

✔ Over 10 unique code functions.

✔ 44 price action patterns.

✔ 8 indicators.





Other properties :





✔ The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1.4

✔ Punisher Scalper trades often which gives you opportunity to earn faster in quite short time.

✔ Has been forward tested and did a great job without using optimization since 01.01.2023. This means that we can confidently say that the following months should also be profitable thanks to its self-optimization capapilities.





⚠️Parameters:





➡️ Lot Calculation

Lot Type // Fixed/Auto

LotCalc // If lot type = Auto, Lot calculation by Equity/Balance

FixLot // Fixed Lot Size

LotIncrease // The amount of the balance/equity to increase the lot





➡️ Spread // Spread (-1 = disable)





➡️ Trading Hours Filter

UseTF //ON/OFF

StartHour // Start trading hour

StartMin // Start trading minute

EndHour // No new trades hour

EndMin // No new trades minute

TradeOnMonday // Trade on Monday

TradeOnTuesday // Trade on Tuesday

TradeOnWednesday // Trade on Wednesday

TradeOnThursday // Trade on Thursday

TradeOnFriday // Trade on Friday









⚠️ Recommendations for account and balance :





➡️ Account type: Raw Spread (lowest spread possible) ➡️ Timeframe: M2 ➡️ Pair: NZDUSD ➡️ Minimum Deposit: $100 ➡️ Leverage: 1:20+ (Recommended 1:500)













⚠️ After purchase, please contact me about adding to the group on Telegram. ⚠️









There are only 3/3 copies of the Punisher Scalper MT5 left for current price. After that the price will increase .





Start your journey with Punisher Scalper MT5 and unleash the potential of your investments. Thanks to a proven strategy and unique technology, you can trade with confidence and achieve your financial goals without spending a single moment in front of your computer. Save time and earn money today.









Risk Warning:





Before you buy Punisher Scalper MT5 please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).



