DA6 Wyckoff EA

Automated Order Management System Based on Classical Market Structure Theory





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Intended Symbols





The parameter configurations built into this Expert Advisor (EA) are calibrated only for the following 7 symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000. This EA is designed and intended to be used exclusively on these symbols under IC Markets.





If attached to any other symbol or broker, the EA will still initialize and is technically able to trade, using a generic, non-calibrated parameter set. This generic configuration has not been through the same historical review process as the 7 listed symbols, and its behavior does not reflect the results described in this document. Running the EA outside its intended symbols and broker is done entirely at the user's own discretion and risk.





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Post-Purchase Symbol Data





After purchase, buyers will be provided with historical live-account trading data for the 7 IC Markets symbols listed above. This data is intended to help buyers review each symbol's trading activity and decide which symbol(s) they wish to run. This data is provided for reference purposes, and does not represent a guarantee, promise, or prediction of future results.





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Signal Detection Modules





DA6 incorporates two complementary signal detection modules, each identifying market structure opportunities from a different angle. Both operate on second-level bars, and both apply a higher-timeframe trend filter to reduce counter-trend noise signals on the shorter timeframe.





Wyckoff Structure Signals: Identifies classical market participant behavior patterns such as accumulation, testing, markup, and distribution, used to locate key turning points and continuation zones within the higher-timeframe trend.





Absorption Signals: Identifies micro-structure characteristics where price meets counter-side absorption at key levels and momentum exhaustion reversal, used to capture shorter-term reversal opportunities.





Both modules run independently, each with its own trade management logic. The two modules complement one another, covering market conditions that a single logic alone would not address as effectively.





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Order Management: Automated Workflow from Entry to Exit





Regardless of whether a signal originates from the Wyckoff structure module or the Absorption module, the system applies independent trade management logic covering each stage of the trade lifecycle:





- Entry execution: orders are placed automatically once a structure is confirmed, without manual intervention

- Break-even (BE): stop loss is automatically moved to break-even once a preset profit threshold is reached

- Partial take-profit (TP1 / TP2): positions are closed in stages

- Trailing stop: once TP1 is reached, the stop loss trails price structure dynamically

- The full process, from position opening to closing, runs automatically without manual intervention





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Order Execution Differences Across Symbols





The BE, TP1, TP2, and TP2 Trailing Stop levels are calculated differently for each symbol, based on the specific parameter configuration calibrated for that symbol. The trading sessions each symbol operates in also differ. As a result, differences in order execution details between symbols are expected and normal, and do not indicate an error.





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Risk Management Features





The system includes multiple layers of risk control:





- Per-trade risk control: the risk exposure per trade is set by the user, and position size is calculated accordingly

- Account-level circuit breaker: new order placement is automatically halted once daily drawdown reaches 5% from the day's starting account equity; positions already open continue to be managed independently by their own stop loss, break-even, TP1/TP2, and trailing stop logic

- Session filtering: the system automatically identifies and avoids trading sessions that have historically shown lower liquidity

- Abnormal execution handling: includes automatic detection and skip logic for abnormal slippage, failed orders, and similar broker-side conditions

- Reconnection recovery: after a terminal or Virtual Private Server (VPS) restart, the system rebuilds its management state directly from the broker's actual open positions





These features are intended to assist with risk management and do not constitute a guarantee of profit. Trading involves substantial risk, and users are responsible for assessing and bearing that risk themselves.





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Automated Operation





Once deployed, the system is designed to operate without manual intervention: structure detection (Wyckoff / Absorption, both channels), trend filtering, signal confirmation, order execution, position management, and risk control are all handled automatically. The only input required from the user is the risk exposure they are willing to accept per trade.





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Parameter Configuration Notes





The parameters used for each symbol and each signal module are derived from historical data through a statistical process that includes outlier screening, overfitting risk checks, and stability testing across different time periods, rather than default templates or discretionary settings. The system is intended to undergo periodic parameter review to account for changes in market structure over time.





Historical data analysis results do not represent future performance. Changes in market conditions may cause actual results to differ from historical test results.





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Supported Symbols





Liquidity providers (LPs) differ between brokers, resulting in differences in quote depth, execution quality, and slippage characteristics. Parameter configurations may require re-validation when migrated across brokers. The current version provides parameter configurations for the following symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000 (module configuration may differ by symbol; refer to the version notes for details).





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Deployment Notes





The system requires continuous operation on an MT5 terminal or VPS environment. Once the user sets the acceptable per-trade risk exposure for each symbol, the system operates automatically according to the logic described above.





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Risk Disclosure





Trading in forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all of your invested capital; it is not suitable for all investors. Historical test results, simulated results, or past performance do not guarantee future returns and do not constitute a profit promise or investment advice. Users should fully understand the risks involved before using this product and make decisions carefully based on their own financial circumstances.





This EA is calibrated for, and intended to be used only on, the 7 symbols listed above under IC Markets. Using it on any other symbol or broker relies on a generic, non-calibrated configuration and is done at the user's own risk.