DA6 Wyckoff EA

DA6 Wyckoff EA
Automated Order Management System Based on Classical Market Structure Theory

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Intended Symbols

The parameter configurations built into this Expert Advisor (EA) are calibrated only for the following 7 symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000. This EA is designed and intended to be used exclusively on these symbols under IC Markets.

If attached to any other symbol or broker, the EA will still initialize and is technically able to trade, using a generic, non-calibrated parameter set. This generic configuration has not been through the same historical review process as the 7 listed symbols, and its behavior does not reflect the results described in this document. Running the EA outside its intended symbols and broker is done entirely at the user's own discretion and risk.

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Post-Purchase Symbol Data

After purchase, buyers will be provided with historical live-account trading data for the 7 IC Markets symbols listed above. This data is intended to help buyers review each symbol's trading activity and decide which symbol(s) they wish to run. This data is provided for reference purposes, and does not represent a guarantee, promise, or prediction of future results.

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Signal Detection Modules

DA6 incorporates two complementary signal detection modules, each identifying market structure opportunities from a different angle. Both operate on second-level bars, and both apply a higher-timeframe trend filter to reduce counter-trend noise signals on the shorter timeframe.

Wyckoff Structure Signals: Identifies classical market participant behavior patterns such as accumulation, testing, markup, and distribution, used to locate key turning points and continuation zones within the higher-timeframe trend.

Absorption Signals: Identifies micro-structure characteristics where price meets counter-side absorption at key levels and momentum exhaustion reversal, used to capture shorter-term reversal opportunities.

Both modules run independently, each with its own trade management logic. The two modules complement one another, covering market conditions that a single logic alone would not address as effectively.

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Order Management: Automated Workflow from Entry to Exit

Regardless of whether a signal originates from the Wyckoff structure module or the Absorption module, the system applies independent trade management logic covering each stage of the trade lifecycle:

- Entry execution: orders are placed automatically once a structure is confirmed, without manual intervention
- Break-even (BE): stop loss is automatically moved to break-even once a preset profit threshold is reached
- Partial take-profit (TP1 / TP2): positions are closed in stages
- Trailing stop: once TP1 is reached, the stop loss trails price structure dynamically
- The full process, from position opening to closing, runs automatically without manual intervention

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Order Execution Differences Across Symbols

The BE, TP1, TP2, and TP2 Trailing Stop levels are calculated differently for each symbol, based on the specific parameter configuration calibrated for that symbol. The trading sessions each symbol operates in also differ. As a result, differences in order execution details between symbols are expected and normal, and do not indicate an error.

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Risk Management Features

The system includes multiple layers of risk control:

- Per-trade risk control: the risk exposure per trade is set by the user, and position size is calculated accordingly
- Account-level circuit breaker: new order placement is automatically halted once daily drawdown reaches 5% from the day's starting account equity; positions already open continue to be managed independently by their own stop loss, break-even, TP1/TP2, and trailing stop logic
- Session filtering: the system automatically identifies and avoids trading sessions that have historically shown lower liquidity
- Abnormal execution handling: includes automatic detection and skip logic for abnormal slippage, failed orders, and similar broker-side conditions
- Reconnection recovery: after a terminal or Virtual Private Server (VPS) restart, the system rebuilds its management state directly from the broker's actual open positions

These features are intended to assist with risk management and do not constitute a guarantee of profit. Trading involves substantial risk, and users are responsible for assessing and bearing that risk themselves.

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Automated Operation

Once deployed, the system is designed to operate without manual intervention: structure detection (Wyckoff / Absorption, both channels), trend filtering, signal confirmation, order execution, position management, and risk control are all handled automatically. The only input required from the user is the risk exposure they are willing to accept per trade.

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Parameter Configuration Notes

The parameters used for each symbol and each signal module are derived from historical data through a statistical process that includes outlier screening, overfitting risk checks, and stability testing across different time periods, rather than default templates or discretionary settings. The system is intended to undergo periodic parameter review to account for changes in market structure over time.

Historical data analysis results do not represent future performance. Changes in market conditions may cause actual results to differ from historical test results.

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Supported Symbols

Liquidity providers (LPs) differ between brokers, resulting in differences in quote depth, execution quality, and slippage characteristics. Parameter configurations may require re-validation when migrated across brokers. The current version provides parameter configurations for the following symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000 (module configuration may differ by symbol; refer to the version notes for details).

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Deployment Notes

The system requires continuous operation on an MT5 terminal or VPS environment. Once the user sets the acceptable per-trade risk exposure for each symbol, the system operates automatically according to the logic described above.

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Risk Disclosure

Trading in forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all of your invested capital; it is not suitable for all investors. Historical test results, simulated results, or past performance do not guarantee future returns and do not constitute a profit promise or investment advice. Users should fully understand the risks involved before using this product and make decisions carefully based on their own financial circumstances.

This EA is calibrated for, and intended to be used only on, the 7 symbols listed above under IC Markets. Using it on any other symbol or broker relies on a generic, non-calibrated configuration and is done at the user's own risk.

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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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