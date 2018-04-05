Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
- Experts
- Illia Hereha
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
This strategy is designed for high-frequency scalping, utilizing the Daily High/Low levels and the Andean Oscillator to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels.
How It Works:
•Daily High/Low Levelsact as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses.
•Andean Oscillatormeasures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision.
•Trade Entry:
•Buy:When price bounces from the Daily Low and the Andean Oscillator signals bullish momentum.
•Sell:When price rejects the Daily High and the Andean Oscillator confirms bearish momentum.
•Trade Exit:Positions are closed when the momentum weakens or upon reaching a fixed profit target, trailing stop, or opposite signal.
Key Features:
•Precise Scalping Signals– Trades are executed based on strong price reactions and momentum confirmation.
•Works on Multiple Timeframes– Primarily suited forM1 to M15charts.
•Minimizes Risk– Uses clear stop-loss placement near Daily High/Low levels.
•Customizable Settings– Adaptable parameters for different volatility conditions.
Ideal for traders looking to take advantage of quick intraday price movements, this strategy provide sclear trade setups with well-defined risk management.