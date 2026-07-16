Scalping Pro New

PRODUCT NAME

New Gold





PRODUCT TYPE

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





PRICE

Free





SHORT DESCRIPTION

New Gold is an Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on XAUUSD. It is intended for the M1 and M5 timeframes and supports lot sizes from 0.01 to 0.10.





FULL DESCRIPTION

New Gold is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD scalping on MetaTrader 5.





Recommended setup:

- Symbol: XAUUSD (the symbol name may vary by broker)

- Timeframe: M1 or M5

- Lot size: 0.01 to 0.10

- Platform: MetaTrader 5





Before using the EA on a live account, test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Start with the minimum lot size and select settings that are appropriate for your balance and risk tolerance.





Backtest example:

- Testing period: July 1 to July 15, 2026

- Initial deposit: USD 200

- Total net profit: USD 1,375.56

- Profit factor: 1.25

- Total trades: 2,408

- Profitable trades: 81.94%

- Relative equity drawdown: 34.08%





The backtest is provided only as a historical testing example. Results can vary depending on testing parameters, spreads, execution speed, broker conditions and market conditions. Historical results do not guarantee future performance.





INSTALLATION

1. Download and install New Gold through the MetaTrader 5 Market.

2. Open an XAUUSD chart.

3. Select the M1 or M5 timeframe.

4. Attach the EA to the chart.

5. Enable algorithmic trading.

6. Review the settings and test them on a demo account before live use.





RISK NOTICE

Trading involves risk and may result in financial loss. Use appropriate risk management. The developer does not guarantee profits or a specific trading result.





SCREENSHOT CAPTION

XAUUSD historical Strategy Tester report covering July 1 to July 15, 2026. Initial deposit: USD 200. The report is provided as a testing example only. Historical results do not guarantee future performance.