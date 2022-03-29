Step by step trade BB

Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45

This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points.benefits:Works on all instruments and time series,It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk.Input settings:Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero.Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for example, if the maximum position is 4, and the risk for all positions is one percent, 0.25 percent risk for each position. For this option to be active, the volume must be zero.Fix stop: Fixed stop to point which can be zero.Fix tp: Profit limit per point which can be zero.Save in% profit: Save in a few percent of profit. For example, if it is one, when the position is at one percent profit, half of it is saved.Trailing start: The floating loss limit starts at a few points.Trailing stop: The floating loss limit should be set at a few points.Trailing step: Trailing step of floating damage to the point.Distance for risk free: Free risk for a few points.Distance next order: The distance of the next position from the current position.Maximum position: The maximum number of positions in one direction.Volume increase coefficient: volume increase coefficient.Magic number: The magic number that automatically selects if it is zero.Smart management of positions: Do you enable smart management of positions? Better active than ever.Smart management factor: The amount of smart management of positions. If it is -1, it means inactive. If it is 0 and more than zero, that is, in what proportion the positions are closed.Check time Plus: At what time frame it works.Open buy positions? The position should be active.Open Sell positions? Tuberculosis position is active.Min volume per $ 1000: If the risk and volume were zero, what volume would enter per $ 1000?Min percent volume for closing: what is the minimum volume relative to the initial volume.Fibo 1: In what proportion should the entry be done.You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.