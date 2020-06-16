Dynamic Linear Regression EA

4.75
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702).

User inputs:
  • Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression;
  • Distance to the top line;
  • Distance to the bottom line;
  • Stop the loss of.
The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper line is reached, a sell order at market is executed.
Reviews 11
Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.03.16 06:56 
 

Amazing EA system, but it lacks a trailing stop min.

Long Li
198
Long Li 2024.09.24 08:49 
 

能否加入之允许买或者只允许卖的选项

Dong Zhi Sun
349
Dong Zhi Sun 2024.07.24 11:25 
 

brilliant

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Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.03.16 06:56 
 

Amazing EA system, but it lacks a trailing stop min.

[Deleted] 2025.10.03 00:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Long Li
198
Long Li 2024.09.24 08:49 
 

能否加入之允许买或者只允许卖的选项

Dong Zhi Sun
349
Dong Zhi Sun 2024.07.24 11:25 
 

brilliant

André Pires
34
André Pires 2024.05.07 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DANIEL111985
14
DANIEL111985 2024.01.03 15:29 
 

Ele faz ordem de compra e venda no automatico?

TraderDoctor
66
TraderDoctor 2023.12.25 17:44 
 

Tem como colocar horário de negociação e tak profit? Ou então liberar o código fonte?

Jason Smith
3423
Jason Smith 2023.12.19 15:21 
 

Very nice. i reckon not many would know how to use this properly. cool bit of kit. playing with it now m1. i create pip perfect channel with the EA then change colours by clicking lines after i configure the EA part. brilliant. thanx a lot. great coding. Its very unique EA. i don't reckon just any mql coder could of done this. well done

Marcos Reis
60
Marcos Reis 2023.10.28 12:23 
 

Amazing

thiago.trades
30
thiago.trades 2023.07.14 20:58 
 

Olá Abraao, primeiro quero agradecer seu trabalho e por compartilhar o mesmo. Seguindo a duvida do colega Rodrigo, poderia fazer um update com horários de negociação e stop loss e take profit ? Desde já agradeço sua atenção.

RodrigoMinelli
14
RodrigoMinelli 2021.10.18 20:04 
 

Boa tarde Abraao Seria possível implementar horário de inicio, parada, ganho máximo diário e perda máxima diária ? Outro ponto que vi nos back testes é sobre a necessidade de implementar um break even nas entradas, pois no back teste mostra várias entradas que dariam um gain expressivo, voltam e dão loss, seria uma segurança... aguardo

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