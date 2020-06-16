Dynamic Linear Regression EA
- Experts
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Abraao MoreiraTécnico em informática - ETEC João Gomes de Araújo
Estudante de Ciência e tecnologia - Universidade federal de São Paulo
Tenho conhecimentos em Python, Javascript, HTML, SQL, C e C++, para desenvolvimento web, banco de dados e inteligência artificial.
- Version: 1.1
- Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression;
- Distance to the top line;
- Distance to the bottom line;
- Stop the loss of.
Amazing EA system, but it lacks a trailing stop min.