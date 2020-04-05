Scorpion Multi Logic Pro





Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time, showing status, targets, and full statistics for each strategy in one place.

Important note: This EA is built for disciplined, patient trading, not for aggressive traders looking for high trade frequency or rapid fire entries. Both strategies are designed to wait for genuine confirmation rather than force activity, so overall trade frequency will naturally be lower than scalping style or high turnover systems. If your style is aggressive, high frequency trading, this EA is not the right fit.

Built Around Two Independent Strategies

At the core of the EA are two separate strategy engines, each with its own entry logic, direction control, and lot sizing. They run side by side without interfering with one another, and their performance is tracked both individually and combined, so you can see exactly how each one is contributing.

The system is fully configurable rather than hardcoded to a single market. It works across Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more, and each strategy can independently use either structure based exit logic or fixed pip Take Profit/Stop Loss. Both strategies also support an optional momentum confirmation filter, giving you an extra layer of validation before a trade is taken if you want it.

Execution Safety

Before any order is sent, the EA runs a full pre-flight check covering account margin, spread, and broker stop distance requirements. If a trade doesn't fit within safe margin limits, the EA automatically scales the lot size down rather than rejecting the trade outright, and if even the minimum size can't be supported, the trade is skipped entirely instead of being forced through.

Beyond that, the EA handles the practical realities of different brokers automatically:

Lot step and stop distance normalization across brokers and symbol digit configurations

Safeguards for netting style accounts, so the two strategies don't collide over a single open position

Safe handling of trade modifications near broker freeze/stop zones





Time Based Protection

An end of day filter automatically blocks new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes. This applies globally across both strategies and is fully configurable to your preference.

Live Performance Dashboard

A sectioned, on-chart dashboard shows the live state of each strategy alongside current position status. Tracked statistics include total signals, wins, losses, win/loss streaks, and win rate, shown per strategy as well as combined. Buy/Sell markers can also be plotted directly on the chart for full transparency, and an optional dark chart theme is available for a cleaner look.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Recommended)

Timeframe: Configurable to suit your trading style

Leverage: Minimum 1:30

Deposit: Minimum $300





Lot Size Recommendations

$200 to $500 balance: 0.02 lots

$501 to $1,000 balance: 0.05 to 0.1 lots

$1,000+ balance: 0.1 to 0.15 lots for every $1,000

Prop firms: 0.1 lots for every $5,000 balance





Continuous Operation

For optimal performance, Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA should run with uninterrupted operation. Both strategy engines track evolving market structure over time, so restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal state and may cause a strategy to miss a setup that was already forming. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Why Choose Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA?

This EA isn't built to trade constantly, it's built to trade with discipline. Both strategy engines are intentionally patient, and their optional confirmation filters along with the shared end of day protection exist to keep entries selective rather than frequent. Paired with the built in safety layer and a fully transparent live dashboard, it's designed for traders who value a steady, rule-based, multi-strategy approach over constant activity.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.