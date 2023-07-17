EA Frankenstein
- Experts
-
Nguyen Thanh CongEmployed at a large financial institution with a burning desire to conquer the forex market
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 2 March 2024
- Activations: 10
INTRODUCTION
Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44!
FEATURES
- Trade panel with advanced functionalities for managing trades
- Built-in news filter with support for all currency pairs
- Optimized for USD pairs, works only only M5 timeframe
- Smart/Adaptive take profit and grid distance that maximizes profit and reduces drawdown based on the characteristics of each trading pair => no set file needed
- Recommended capital 1000-1500USD/0.01 lot
Frankenstein RoboForex Stable
INSTALLATION
- Add "calendar.fxstreet.com" without the quotes to the WebRequest allow list in the expert advisors options tab to enable news filter
- Turn on Algo Trading
- Attach/Drag EA Frankenstein onto the M5 chart of each pair that you want to trade
- Enjoy the profit
Very good and reliable EA! Even though it uses a grid strategy It’s very good at keeping the drawdown in control. You can expect a considerable monthly profit if you set it on many USD pairs, I personally chose a conservative approach, but you can easily target 1-2% per month, and for this price it’s a steal! Make sure to backtest it and in particular you can use a higher distance ATR value for safer performance. Author is very helpful too!