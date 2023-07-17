EA Frankenstein

5

INTRODUCTION

Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44!

FEATURES

  • Trade panel with advanced functionalities for managing trades
  • Built-in news filter with support for all currency pairs
  • Optimized for USD pairs, works only only M5 timeframe
  • Smart/Adaptive take profit and grid distance that maximizes profit and reduces drawdown based on the characteristics of each trading pair => no set file needed
  • Recommended capital 1000-1500USD/0.01 lot

MONITORING
Frankenstein RoboForex Stable

INSTALLATION
  1. Add "calendar.fxstreet.com" without the quotes to the WebRequest allow list in the expert advisors options tab to enable news filter
  2. Turn on Algo Trading
  3. Attach/Drag EA Frankenstein onto the M5 chart of each pair that you want to trade
  4. Enjoy the profit


Reviews 5
Lorenzo Albanese
682
Lorenzo Albanese 2024.02.26 17:05 
 

Very good and reliable EA! Even though it uses a grid strategy It’s very good at keeping the drawdown in control. You can expect a considerable monthly profit if you set it on many USD pairs, I personally chose a conservative approach, but you can easily target 1-2% per month, and for this price it’s a steal! Make sure to backtest it and in particular you can use a higher distance ATR value for safer performance. Author is very helpful too!

MLazrag
61
MLazrag 2023.12.07 04:55 
 

Asked for help , and got it , unlike with others .

Methee Taengngam
1244
Methee Taengngam 2023.08.20 07:38 
 

very good EA

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Lorenzo Albanese
682
Lorenzo Albanese 2024.02.26 17:05 
 

Very good and reliable EA! Even though it uses a grid strategy It’s very good at keeping the drawdown in control. You can expect a considerable monthly profit if you set it on many USD pairs, I personally chose a conservative approach, but you can easily target 1-2% per month, and for this price it’s a steal! Make sure to backtest it and in particular you can use a higher distance ATR value for safer performance. Author is very helpful too!

Nguyen Thanh Cong
64046
Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2024.02.27 01:19
Thanks bro
MLazrag
61
MLazrag 2023.12.07 04:55 
 

Asked for help , and got it , unlike with others .

Methee Taengngam
1244
Methee Taengngam 2023.08.20 07:38 
 

very good EA

Nguyen Thanh Cong
64046
Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.11.19 02:15
Thank you!
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