Thor EA: A Powerful Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)

The Thor EA trading robot is a modern solution for automated trading, harmoniously combining cutting-edge automation technologies with sophisticated intelligent market analysis mechanisms. This expert advisor has been carefully developed and pre-optimized for trading the popular XAUUSD (gold/US dollar) instrument on the H1 (hourly) timeframe, making it a specialized and effective tool specifically for this market.

The main advantage of Thor EA is its "out-of-the-box" readiness. You will not need to spend time and effort on complex initial setups, fine parameter optimization, or a deep study of its working logic. The robot maximizes ease of start-up: install it, set basic risk management parameters, and it will begin trading, performing analysis, and executing trades in fully automatic mode.

The development philosophy of Thor EA is built on reliability and transparency. The robot uses clear decision-making algorithms aimed at filtering market noise and finding high-quality trading opportunities according to its strategy. It is suitable both for traders who want to add an automated system to their portfolio and for those who wish to test the algorithm's performance on historical data before making a purchase decision.

SECURITY WARNING: I am the official vendor and distribute my products, including Thor EA, EXCLUSIVELY through the official MQL5 market . Any offer to purchase this expert advisor on other websites, forums, or via private messages on social networks or messengers is fraudulent. By purchasing only on MQL5, you guarantee yourself a secure transaction, access to updates, and author support.

Features:

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 (Hourly)

Mode of Operation: Fully Automatic

Installation: Quick, "Out-of-the-box"

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