VR Assistant Charts

VR Assistant Charts is a convenient tool for traders working with graphical objects in the MetaTrader trading terminal window. The program allows you to change the color, style, thickness and other characteristics of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphic elements in the MetaTrader terminal with one click of the mouse.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

This utility greatly facilitates the monotonous work of a trader in analyzing financial instruments using graphical objects. All operations are performed using a computer mouse directly on the chart. The program is implemented in the form of a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, which makes it possible to use it simultaneously with other indicators, advisors and scripts.

Control is carried out using a computer mouse:

By clicking on the trend line, you can open the properties, and clicking on the chart will hide the properties of the graphic object. Using object properties, a trader can set the beam to the left or right, change color, style, width, add or remove levels in multi-level objects such as Fibonacci and Gann.

The indicator was developed to reduce the number of trader actions when marking a chart. This utility will be useful for both beginners and professionals.

Due to differences in the architecture of the trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the version of the program for MetaTrader 5 has expanded capabilities for editing multi-level objects. We recommend using the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.

Advantages

  • Our charting tool makes analyzing financial markets quick and easy. With one click you can change the color, style and thickness of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphical objects in your MetaTrader terminal.
  • VR Assistant Charts is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works with all types of financial instruments, including Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, metals and futures.
  • We offer versions of the program for both popular trading platforms - MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Installation and configuration of the program is simple, and for your convenience we also provide text and video instructions.

VR Assistant Charts Settings

  • Button color
  • Border color
  • Text color
  • Panel width - panel offset along the X axis
  • Panel height - panel offset along the Y axis
  • Text size
  • Exclude Prefix objects (nam;ind;nex...) - exclude objects starting with
Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Narcis Trader Manager
Armin Teymouri
Utilities
Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Download Demo Its features include: Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r). Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk. Position closure management
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Gann Angles Real Time
Aleksandr Zhulin
Utilities
The Famous Gann Angles Our team has been trading the markets and actively applying Gann methods for over 20 years. We developed all our tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. Recently, we decided to start sharing some of them with the community. When it came to choosing our first release, everyone instantly agreed: it had to be Gann Angles. This was expected, as these angles have long held a reputation as a precise and reliable tool. We have worked hard to make the Gann F
Price Action Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Price Action Trade Panel MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Trade Panel MT4
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL LOSS ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders which is having loss immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Minotaur Waves is a precision-crafted market analysis tool designed to detect confirmed directional shifts and potential reversal zones using a dual-layered signal engine. The system integrates the powerful Minotaur Oscillator with dynamic band analysis to offer accurate, non-repainting signals optimized for active trading. Minotaur Waves is fully compatible with all currency pairs and performs best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay up to date with upda
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.27 (30)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
VR Locker
Vladimir Pastushak
4 (4)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Lollipop MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.22 (9)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independent
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (11)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the   [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop   is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot indepen
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Indicators
VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
VR ATR Pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (6)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Stealth Pro MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Ticks MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
VR Ticks   is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts i
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Locker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.8 (5)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Watch list and Linker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (11)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
Vr Stealth pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (53)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Template switcher MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Template Switcher is a powerful utility for working with chart templates in the MetaTrader terminal. You no longer need to do a lot of actions to load, save and delete templates. The VR Template Switcher utility allows you to save the current chart template with all indicators, levels and settings and load another one with a single mouse click. Do you have templates for different financial instruments? VR Template Switcher will set the required period and financial instrument when the templat
VR Sync Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Atr Pro MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (4)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
Filter:
varon
532
varon 2021.03.17 20:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.28 21:11
Thanks for the feedback!
Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2021.03.13 13:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.13 13:23
Thanks for the feedback, free only to those who have time at the time of the publication of the program
Reply to review