Narcis Trader Manager

Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading.

Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.

Download Demo


Its features include:

  1. Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk.
  2. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  3. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r).
  4. Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk.
  5. Position closure management.
  6. Managing take-profit and stop-loss levels using various tools
  7. ...

video guide: https://youtu.be/FKouU_sLyhA

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Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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NarcisTrader Manager
Armin Teymouri
Utilities
Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Download Real Its features include: Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r). Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk. Position closure management
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