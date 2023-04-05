Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals.



The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy.

It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy.

Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength.

Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recommended to use M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.



Product Features

The horizontal blue-green line is a smoothed trend to confirm reversals.

The yellow and red lines around the central line are predicted reversal lines that determine wave movements.

If the yellow and red lines are pointing up after the confirming green up arrow, the wave movements are bullish, confirming the green trend line.

If the yellow and red lines point out after the confirming blue down arrow, the wave movements are bearish, the blue trend line confirms.



Input parameters

Period of smoothed price direction - Changes the smoothed price direction (blue-green line).

Wave length - Determines the length of the trend wave.

Wave smoothing - Smoothness of the wave when forming signal arrows, reduces market noise.

Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) - Use alerts when signal points appear.

Sound file signal - Sound file for signals



