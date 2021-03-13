VR Assistant Charts MT5

VR Assistant Charts is a convenient tool for traders working with graphical objects in the MetaTrader trading terminal window. The program allows you to change the color, style, thickness and other characteristics of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphic elements in the MetaTrader terminal with one click of the mouse.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 4]

This utility greatly facilitates the monotonous work of a trader in analyzing financial instruments using graphical objects. All operations are performed using a computer mouse directly on the chart. The program is implemented in the form of a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, which makes it possible to use it simultaneously with other indicators, advisors and scripts.

Control is carried out using a computer mouse:

By clicking on the trend line, you can open the properties, and clicking on the chart will hide the properties of the graphic object. Using object properties, a trader can set the beam to the left or right, change color, style, width, add or remove levels in multi-level objects such as Fibonacci and Gann.

The indicator was developed to reduce the number of trader actions when marking a chart. This utility will be useful for both beginners and professionals.

Due to differences in the architecture of the trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the version of the program for MetaTrader 5 has expanded capabilities for editing multi-level objects. We recommend using the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.

Advantages

  • Our charting tool makes analyzing financial markets quick and easy. With one click you can change the color, style and thickness of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphical objects in your MetaTrader terminal.
  • VR Assistant Charts is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works with all types of financial instruments, including Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, metals and futures.
  • We offer versions of the program for both popular trading platforms - MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Installation and configuration of the program is simple, and for your convenience we also provide text and video instructions.

VR Assistant Charts Settings

  • Button color
  • Border color
  • Text color
  • Panel width - panel offset along the X axis
  • Panel height - panel offset along the Y axis
  • Text size
  • Exclude Prefix objects (nam;ind;nex...) - exclude objects starting with
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MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Vladimir Pastushak
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The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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Vladimir Pastushak
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Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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3.5 (4)
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The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
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alesha62018
14
alesha62018 2024.07.07 05:28 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.07.07 06:54
Благодарю! Ваш отзыв весьма полезен!
Anna_KHK
20
Anna_KHK 2024.06.23 07:51 
 

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Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.17 14:22 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.17 14:23
Thank you!
hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.03.28 07:49 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.28 10:09
Thank you for your feedback!
varon
532
varon 2021.03.17 10:23 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.17 10:44
Thank you for your feedback!
Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2021.03.13 13:21 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.13 13:23
Thanks for the feedback, free only to those who have time at the time of the publication of the program
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