MyVolume Profile Scalper


MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order.

The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX.

Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to make sure and follow the trend given by the Moving Average Indicator. This filter is optional, by default is TRUE (use this filter).

MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is scanning all time frames (D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, M1) by Descending (big to small time frame) and makes order when the criteria is match, you can tracking the volume profile of the timeframe used for order. The time frames to scan is  customizable.

Features:

  • Lot Mode: Fixed Lot
  • Enable/Disable Martingale by set to 1 for martingale multiplier if you do not want martingale
  • Using Grid strategy. open a new order for loss position by distance (grid size / minimum grid) defined and maximum open order defined.  You can set max order to 1 if you want a single open/ONESHOT.
  • TP or SL Using Money Value. (By Default TP/SL is 0 due use trailing DD)
  • Select the time frame for calculating the Volume profile.
  • Moving Average filter Setup
  • Draw Down  Setup. Trailing your drawdown by Money or by Percentage.
  • MARGIN Level Check And Filter.
  • Trading time Filter
  • Some buttons on screen for manual trade/action:  Closing all trade, Delete All TP/SL opened trades, SL= BE, SL +1
  • Formatted chart. Print Doji candle stick with blue color candle stick if any. 
  • Debug. By default is False. set it to TRUE if you want to know the EA activity log and write to log file for audit purpose.
How to install
  • The EA can be attached to any timeframe chart, any pair.
  • Default setting is for XAUUSD, but working properly for any pair by change the value of Grid size/minimum Grid .
  • Other setup can be maximize by change the value as per your strategy. written the recommendation value for each timeframe and not limited with.
Requirements
  • $5,000 for Lot 0,01
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to slippage. You can change the value.
  • The EA should can run on a PC/Laptop and  VPS. Highly recommended to use VPS.

MM & Risk settings

  • Lot Mode:  Fixed Lot
  • Max Order- Set maximum open grid when loss position. use 1 (One) value for single open/ OneShot.
  • Maximum Slippage is max allowed slippage
  • Allow Trading on time trading filter
  • Minimum Margin Level: if current margin level is lower than parameter value then EA doesn't open trade

Strategy

  • Setup the time frames for scanning and calculating the volume profile.
  • Setup   Moving Average Filter. (Optional)
  • Setup   Margin Level Filter. (Optional)
  • Setup the Drawdown manager.  

Grid settings

  • Minimum Grid is Grid size
  • Grid Multiplier is the multiply of next grid size
  • Max Order- Set maximum open grid when loss position. use 1 (One) value for single open/ OneShot.

Others

  • Magic Number
  • Show Dashboard - true/False

Recommended pairs:

GOLD/XAUUSD
AUDCAD
AUDCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CADCHF
CADJPY
CHFJPY
EURAUD
EURCAD
EURCHF
EURGBP
EURJPY
EURNZD
EURUSD
GBPAUD
GBPCAD
GBPCHF
GBPJPY
GBPNZD
GBPUSD
NZDCAD
NZDCHF
NZDJPY
NZDUSD
USDCAD
USDCHF
USDJPY
ETHUSD
BTCUSD
US30 CASH
US100 CASH

Timeframe: M1,M5, M15,M30, H1, H4, D1 ( working for all time frames)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future,  because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.


*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



Good Luck.












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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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