



MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order.

The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX.

Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to make sure and follow the trend given by the Moving Average Indicator. This filter is optional, by default is TRUE (use this filter).

MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is scanning all time frames (D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, M1) by Descending (big to small time frame) and makes order when the criteria is match, you can tracking the volume profile of the timeframe used for order. The time frames to scan is customizable.

Features:

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot

Enable/Disable Martingale by set to 1 for martingale multiplier if you do not want martingale

Using Grid strategy. open a new order for loss position by distance (grid size / minimum grid) defined and maximum open order defined. You can set max order to 1 if you want a single open/ONESHOT.

TP or SL Using Money Value. (By Default TP/SL is 0 due use trailing DD)

Select the time frame for calculating the Volume profile.

Moving Average filter Setup

Draw Down Setup. Trailing your drawdown by Money or by Percentage.

MARGIN Level Check And Filter.

Trading time Filter

Some buttons on screen for manual trade/action: Closing all trade, Delete All TP/SL opened trades, SL= BE, SL +1

Formatted chart. Print Doji candle stick with blue color candle stick if any.

Debug. By default is False. set it to TRUE if you want to know the EA activity log and write to log file for audit purpose.



The EA can be attached to any timeframe chart, any pair.

Default setting is for XAUUSD, but working properly for any pair by change the value of Grid size/minimum Grid .

Other setup can be maximize by change the value as per your strategy. written the recommendation value for each timeframe and not limited with.

$5,000 for Lot 0,01



The EA is NOT sensitive to slippage. You can change the value.



The EA should can run on a PC/Laptop and VPS. Highly recommended to use VPS.

How to installRequirements

MM & Risk settings

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot

Max Order- Set maximum open grid when loss position. use 1 (One) value for single open/ OneShot.

Maximum Slippage is max allowed slippage

Allow Trading on time trading filter

Minimum Margin Level: if current margin level is lower than parameter value then EA doesn't open trade



Strategy

Setup the time frames for scanning and calculating the volume profile.

Setup Moving Average Filter. (Optional)

Setup Margin Level Filter. (Optional)

Setup the Drawdown manager.

Grid settings



Minimum Grid is Grid size

Grid Multiplier is the multiply of next grid size

Max Order- Set maximum open grid when loss position. use 1 (One) value for single open/ OneShot.

Others

Magic Number



Show Dashboard - true/False





Recommended pairs:



GOLD/XAUUSD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

GBPUSD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

ETHUSD

BTCUSD

US30 CASH

US100 CASH

Timeframe: M1,M5, M15,M30, H1, H4, D1 ( working for all time frames)

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--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future, because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.





*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.









Good Luck.











































