Day Breakout EA

3.88
The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low.
In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened.



Settings
  • Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction
  • The maximum number of limit orders - the maximum number of limit orders
  • The distance limit orders - distance to place limit orders
  • Coefficient of increasing the lot limit order - lot increase coefficient
  • Number of martingale order - number of the Martingale limit order
  • Take Profit - take profit
  • Lot - lot
  • Time to start trading - start trading
  • Time of the end of trade - end of trade
  • Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency - maximum drawdown in the deposit currency
  • Comment - a comment to orders
  • Slippage - slippage
  • Magic Number - magic
  • Box display - display the box on the chart
  • Box Color - box color
Reviews 10
ThinkMMQL
74
ThinkMMQL 2025.04.14 21:24 
 

Excellent beautiful EA ! A masterpiece of strategy. Thank you very much ! You will learn from this one. Respect.

Ilja Scheiermann
150
Ilja Scheiermann 2021.05.26 21:52 
 

Хорош!

166953
190
166953 2020.06.01 14:14 
 

This is very powerful and interesting.

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ThinkMMQL
74
ThinkMMQL 2025.04.14 21:24 
 

Excellent beautiful EA ! A masterpiece of strategy. Thank you very much ! You will learn from this one. Respect.

jefschmeikel
34
jefschmeikel 2023.11.27 14:16 
 

good, some setting must be changed, ex for Eurus , max orders from 8 to 10 and better the distance limit order from 250 to 350, do your back test traders and let me know.

Junichi Sawada
939
Junichi Sawada 2021.11.07 08:05 
 

When this EA is used, the capital is lost.

Aleksei Moshkin
19146
Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.11.07 08:20
Thank you.
Ilja Scheiermann
150
Ilja Scheiermann 2021.05.26 21:52 
 

Хорош!

Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.21 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

166953
190
166953 2020.06.01 14:14 
 

This is very powerful and interesting.

Aekkawass Nithitthirasak
157
Aekkawass Nithitthirasak 2019.08.06 07:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gustavo
30
Gustavo 2019.03.04 13:13 
 

MUY BUENO, BUEN TRABAJO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2018.11.16 01:29 
 

Good job.

FIVE STARS !

danichirri66
338
danichirri66 2018.10.24 18:09 
 

Estoy probando en cuenta centavo,de momento muy bien ,hay que tener cuidado con el riesgo pero la idea ya es conocida por todos y es una estrategia que bien cuidada funciona bien,como ya comente en el comentario 7 seria de gran ayuda un trailing y ya puestos a mejorar el filtro de noticias, tal vez no sea necesario, pues para un EA de ruptura la volatilidad es buena .pero si lo tiene el EA ya cada usuario elige si lo activa o no .

A mi parecer un buen trabajo ,enhorabuena y mucha suerte a todos.

06/11/2018&gt; a mi parecer la actualización tiene muchos fallos ,prefiero la versión primera.

quedo a la espera de la solución de los fallos para volver a poner la 5 estrellas

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