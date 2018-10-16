Day Breakout EA

The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low.
In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened.
Settings
- Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction
- The maximum number of limit orders - the maximum number of limit orders
- The distance limit orders - distance to place limit orders
- Coefficient of increasing the lot limit order - lot increase coefficient
- Number of martingale order - number of the Martingale limit order
- Take Profit - take profit
- Lot - lot
- Time to start trading - start trading
- Time of the end of trade - end of trade
- Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency - maximum drawdown in the deposit currency
- Comment - a comment to orders
- Slippage - slippage
- Magic Number - magic
- Box display - display the box on the chart
- Box Color - box color
Excellent beautiful EA ! A masterpiece of strategy. Thank you very much ! You will learn from this one. Respect.