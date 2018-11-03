Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover

PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

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This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend. It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups.

Setting

· You could choose two types of alert, pop-up desktop and push notification to your mobile phone.

· You could change setup colors, the default are blue for buy and red for sell set-up.

· You could change input parameters for MA and previous indicator’s data MA and MA Trend.





INPUT PARAMETERS

Do Alert: if set to true, then a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an arrow forms.

Do Push Notification: if set to true, then a push notification will appear on your MetaTrader mobile phone app.

Do Display Dashboard: if set to true, all wins and losses trade setups are calculated for you.

Take Profit: take profit in pips.

Stop Loss: stop loss in pips.

MA PARAMETERS

Period: Averaging Period for calculation.

Method: Moving Average method.

Shift: MA shift. Indicators line offset relate to the chart by timeframe.

Applied Price: Applied price option.

PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA PARAMETERS

Period: Averaging period for calculation.

Method: Moving Average method.

Shift: MA shift. Indicators line offset relate to the chart by time frame.

MA TREND PARAMETERS

Period: Averaging Period for calculation.

Method: Moving Average method.

Shift: MA shift. Indicators line offset relate to the chart by time frame.

Applied Price: Applied price option.



